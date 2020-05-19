‘She Get It from Her Momma’: Erica Dixon and Daughter Emani Stun Fans with This Beautiful Photo

When reality TV fans began the “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” journey in June 2012, they were introduced to Erica Dixon and her then-9-year-old daughter with rapper Lil Scrappy, Emani Richardson.

Fast-forward almost a decade, and Dixon and the rapper are no longer together, and their once little girl has grown into a teenager that has “LHH” fans in wonderment over how fast time has flown by.

Erica Dixon and daughter Emani Richardson have fans in love with their mother-daughter vibes. (Photo: @msericadixon/Instagram)

Now 15 and growing into a young lady, Dixon offered her daughter sage advice while posting a mother-daughter photo to social.

“Never let what others do or say bring you out of your character. Continue to be your own kind of beautiful,” wrote Dixon as the caption.

A fan of the clothing boutique owner sang her praises for her ability to raise her children — she also has a set of 1-year-old twin daughters from another relationship — while being in the limelight.

“I appreciate the way you carry yourself. I know your a reality star but you appear to want to keep your children lives as normal as possible. And I love you’ve taken this platform and built your empire. Now that’s class!!!!!!”

Others smitten with Richardson’s growth were still in disbelief.

“She’s grown so much! 😍😍,” wrote one person.

“Omg is that princess emanii😍😍😍all grown up! You’ve done an amazing job raising her @msericadixon“

“Maaannn, she grew up into this beautiful girl before all our eyes.”

“It always amazes me how we (in a limited capacity) watch these babies GROW UP. You did an amazing job Mama! Continue to teach her those lessons that’ll take her far in life,” wrote another person.

The teen, who looks like she could be a twin of each of her parents, also serves flashes of some others who are in the public eye, according to some fans.

“Her and Rylie (@kandi daughter) reminds me of each other😍😍”

“Girl she looks like a young Taj from SWV!!”

The mother-daughter duo not only have followers gasping at their beauty, but also the bond they share.

The two even host a weekly YouTube series called “Teenage Talk Tuesdays,” where they have candid conversations about life, making followers adore them even more.

“I love y’all bond 😍”

“Y’all are so beautiful @msericadixon. Inside and out. 💕”

“She is so beautiful 😍 she get it from her momma. Beautiful ladies ❤️”