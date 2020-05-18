‘Fake Where B–ch!’: Tommie Lee Shows Off Her Body, Claps Back at Fans Accusing Her of Buying It

Tommie Lee isn’t here for social media users accusing her of surgically enhancing her body.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star took to Instagram on Sunday, May 17, and posted a video promoting health and fitness products. Lee captured herself on camera wearing a bra-and-panties set that exposed the majority of her assets.

Tommie Lee. @tommiee_/Instagram

The mother of two showed off her hourglass figure and pretended she was working out halfway through the video. She wrote along the post, “Y’all Better stop playin out here we on our s–t everyday.”

IG followers were unimpressed with Lee’s video and suggested her body was enhanced, not natural.

“Yo had that 6pack surgery.”

“You look tf good 😻😩 but sis that booty and body came from the surgeon not naturally”

“You know u ain’t using that 😂😂.”

“You play to much 😂 gimme your docs number sis”

One fan in particular commented underneath Lee’s post, “Major surgery.. Stop the faking”

@tommiee_/Instagram

Lee responded, “feel free to go thru all thousand photos and gag hoe! Fake where b–ch!”

Her fans also jumped to her defense.

“natural for the win you always been thick let them know tommiee”

“People need to stop hating even after surgery you still have to maintain your health and your body 😐 so I’m confused to why she can’t promote it.. You look good gemini twin”

“Tummy goals I mean tommie goals b–ches really be pressed 😩”

Tommie Lee. @tommiee_/Instagram

In a now-deleted Instagram post from 2017, Lee addressed plastic surgery speculations in a video. She said at the time, “My cheeks, my face, I didn’t get surgery on my face. If you feel like your face is ugly or your body and there’s a way out there to fix yourself, do it! Live happy while you’re here on earth. Fix everything about you that you feel like makes you insecure.”

The “LHHATL” alumna clearly exudes confidence and isn’t afraid to flaunt her curvaceous figure on social media despite what critics say. She wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 16, “Can’t get caught lacking when this is over #staysnatched”