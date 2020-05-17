‘There’s a Lil Boy on the Way?’: Dennis McKinley Leaves Fans Shook After He Calls Porsha Williams ‘DJ’s’ Mama

Porsha Williams, the mother to 1-year-old Pilar Jhena’ McKinley, hasn’t mentioned anything about being pregnant again. But it’s possible that her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, recently let the cat out of the bag. On Wednesday, May 13, McKinley, a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” hinted in an Instagram post that him and Williams were expecting a baby boy.

The restaurant owner posted a photo that showed him holding Williams. As one knee was bent, the 38-year-old Williams lifted her other leg and posed with her hand on the back of her head. McKinley smiled wide in the photo and implied through a series of hashtags the reason behind his glow. He wrote: “#Love#PJMomma#DJMomma#Working#TheMcKinleys ❤️🙏🏾.”

Dennis McKinley holding Porsha Williams. @workwincelebrate/Instagram

McKinley referred to Williams as DJ’s mother, suggesting that the pair will name their son Dennis McKinley Jr. The “Dish Nation” radio personality did not address the hastags. She did, however, comment, “Love you ❤️.”

Fans were shook by the hashtag and flooded McKinley’s comments section with their questions.

“There’s a lil boy on the way?!”

“Is @porsha4real pregnant?????Who is DJ????😍”

“Wayment……#DJMOMMA?????? Did I miss an announcement somewhere???? But anywho the pic and couple are dope!”

“Dj mommy 🤔🤔🤔.”

“Ok DJ momma!!! Speak it into existence ✊🏾😂❤️❤️❤️.”

“DJ Momma? She pregnant? 👀.”

“Dj 🧐🧐🧐🧐 is Dennis jr on the way.”

“DJMomma? What you trying to tell us P? 🤰🏽.”

Porsha Williams with her daughter Pilar Jhena’ McKinley. @porsha4real/Instagram

Williams and McKinley share a daughter in Pilar. McKinley reportedly cheated on Williams during and her after pregnancy with their daughter. On season 12 of “RHOA,” the two attended couples therapy, where McKinley admitted that he stepped out on their relationship because of intimacy issues during the pregnancy and stress he endured from Williams’ postpartum depression.

The pair are continuing to work out their relationship and still have plans to tie the knot despite McKinley’s infidelity. A wedding date has not yet been set, nor has Williams’ second pregnancy been confirmed.