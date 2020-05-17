‘Tat’s a Little Aggressive!’: Joseline Hernandez’s Seductive Video Takes a Turn When Fans Zoom In on Her Tattoo

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” and “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” reality diva Joseline Hernandez has never been shy about flaunting her well-toned and curvy figure for her many followers on Instagram.

The 33-year-old, who supposedly began an OnlyFans account recently, shared her buns for fans in a video on Friday, May 15.

“#sexdrive,” Hernandez captioned the suggestive video.

Hernandez flaunted her cakes in a two-piece white bathing suit, yellow heels with fur details, rainbow earrings, and a half-up hairstyle.

“Love & Hip Hop: Miami” and “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” reality star Joseline Hernandez shares a video of her tat and buns in a white bathing suit.

@Joseline/Instagram

The mother of one shook her rump in the camera, and fans got a clear view of not only her body, but also a tattoo on her side of a young girl’s head cut off and blood splattering everywhere.

Fans salivated over the thirst trap video, but some believed the tattoo was a bit much on the “Puerto Rican Princess.”

“I don’t think I would want that tatted on me, But Joseline? Rock it chick 👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾💯.”

“Tat’s a little aggressive! But it’s your body, which is phenomenal.”

“You are the whole damm art 🖼 museum 😍😘🥰.”

“Sickening 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“YOUR BODY IS NUTS 😍😍😍.”

“The Puerto Rican Princess tha baddest 🥵😍💕💕💕.”

“Serving up all kinds of sexiness 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“THE NERVE OF THIS SERVEEEEE 🔥.”

Hernandez might be the reality television queen of thirst trap videos.

While supposedly filming for “Joseline’s Cabaret,” as written for her location on May 6, Hernandez flaunted her bosom in a black bra.

“👅👅👅,” Hernandez wrote.

Joseline Hernandez shares a video of herself in a black bathing suit while filming for “Joseline’s Cabaret.” @Joseline/Instagram

Once again, Hernandez left fans speechless with her enticing post.

“A f– baddie PERIOD!”

“Joseline, body good🔥😍.”

“Beautiful body. I’m jelly 🤨.”

“#WIFEY WORDAAAA MY MUTHAAA 🥴❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Much better 😘😘😘😘🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽💦💦💦💦💦💦.”

“No rubber|No pullout.”

“You got a sexy body 😍😍😍😍.”

“Beautiful 💕💕💕💕.”

Hernandez, the mother of a 3-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella, with “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality star Stevie J., nonetheless did receive harsh criticism from some quarters.

Some social media users believed that her post was unbecoming of a mother.

“Is this all you can do damn you do have a daughter who’s gonna see this sh– sad sad?”

“SO did she start back dancing.”

“Baby, put your clothes on and get your coins another way ✅🤟🏽🌹.”

“She is way too old for this foolery.”

“You got a daughter; I don’t feel right watching 🥴🥴.”

“See you doing all this, then worried about Stevie getting the baby.”

“Guess u don’t care about your daughter seeing this WOW GREAT MOM U GET THE AWARD OF THE YEAR, SIS 👏👏👏👏😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

“Ballistic about to go Ballistic 🤣😭😂.”

DJ Balistic Beats and Joseline Hernandez. (Photo: @joseline/Instagram)

Hernandez didn’t respond to any of the critics and doesn’t seem bothered by what detractors have to say as she continuously uploads seductive videos and pictures on Instagram.

Her posts also didn’t stop her now-fiancé DJ Balistic Beats from proposing to her on the April 9 season finale of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition.”

“I want you to be with me forever,” Beats said on one knee.

“And I did a lot of thinking. The stuff that we’ve been through, I’ve never seen anybody go through the stuff we’ve been through and still be strong like this,” he continued. “I love you very much. Will you marry me?”

An emotional Hernandez nodded and said, “Yep, absolutely.”