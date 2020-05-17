‘Sorry’: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Compares Her Brother Tahj Mowry’s Features to Her Daughter’s, Fans Dish Their Opinions

Tia Mowry-Hardrict needed some help in declaring who her 2-year-old daughter favors most among Mowry-Hardrict’s brothers and sisters. Mowry-Hardrict, who has three siblings in Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tahj Mowry, and Tavior Mowry, compared Cairo Hardrict to Tahj in an Instagram post.

On Wednesday, May 13, the “Family Reunion” actress shared a side-by-side photo collage of Cairo next to a black-and-white image of Tahj as a baby. Mowry-Hardrict explained in her caption that she released the photo comparison because people keep telling her that Cairo looks like Tahj. Wanting the opinions of fans, she wrote: “Well, here you go. Here is a baby photo of him next to a picture of #cairo What’s the verdict?”

Tahj Mowry as a baby (left), Cairo Hardrict (right). @tiamowry/Instagram

Mowry-Hardrict asked the question, and she received a slew of answers. Fans felt Cairo didn’t look like her uncle but instead was identical to Cory Hardrict, the baby’s father.

“She looks like Cory. Sorry 🤷‍♀️😉.”

“She looks like your son, not sure about looking like Tahj. Your children are a blend of you and Corey.”

Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Cree Hardrict, and Cory Hardrict holding Cairo Hardrict at Cairo’s first birthday party. @tiamowry/Instagram

Mowry-Hardrict met her husband at a bus stop. At the time, he had just wrapped up filming a movie, while she had just ended her six-season stint on the ’90s sitcom “Sister, Sister.” Cory Hardrict revealed in a 2015 interview with Global Grind that Mowry-Hardrict gave him a ride home after seeing him waiting for a bus. He explained that he was working odd jobs in Los Angeles when he and his now-wife became friends, sharing that he felt embarrassed then because he was living in an apartment with no furniture.

After six years of dating, the pair tied the knot in 2008. They had their son Cree Hardrict in 2011 and daughter Cairo in 2018. The four have been spending their shelter-in-place lives bonding together and cooking.