‘So Which One of You Had a Baby’: Fans Gush Over Malika Haqq’s Post-Pregnancy Body In Pic with Twin Sister

What waist? That’s the question Malika Haqq asked her fans when showing off her post-pregnancy body in her latest Instagram post. Haqq gave birth to her baby boy Ace Flores two months ago, and her snapback game seems to be unmatched.

On Thursday, May 14, Haqq shared a photo of herself and her twin sister Khadijah Haqq McCray modeling black waist trainers. Donning an orange sports bra and a pair of matching leggings, Malika struck a pose by placing her hand on her thigh while partially bending her knee. Instead of facing forward, the 37-year-old Malika turned her head toward Khadijah. Khadijah, who wore a similar outfit in blue, touched her knee against her sister’s. Malika sported brown hair with dark roots, while Khadijah opted for braids.

(Left) Khadijah Haqq McCray and (right) Malika Haqq. @malika/Instagram

Haqq, Khloé Kardashian‘s best friend, received a massive amount of compliments about her snatched waist.

“2 months after a baby and you look hot! Damn Malika😍.”

“So which one of you had a baby.”

“Did you really have a baby???”

“The Sexy Twins @malika @foreverkhadijah 💯 Can’t even tell who just had a baby..”

“Ok so which one just had the baby I’m confused 😫😍 @malika.”

“Sure can’t tell you just had a baby you both look beautiful.”

“You just had a whole baby and you look better than I ever have in my life.🤦🏽‍♀️💙.”

“Can’t tell which just had a baby 💖.”

Malika Haqq and her 2-month-old son Ace Flores. @malika/Instagram

By rocking athletic gear, Haqq implied in her post that she was exercising to achieve her pre-pregnancy weight. However, in February a then-pregnant said in an Instagram post that she was scheduling a mommy makeover with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond, which many fans took to mean she’d be choosing surgical solution to a post-baby flat stomach.

Rapper O.T. Genasis is baby Ace’s father. The reality star and O.T. Genasis dated for two years before calling their relationship quits in June. Haqq announced her pregnancy on Instagram in September but chose to keep the identity of Ace’s father a secret until the eighth month of her pregnancy.