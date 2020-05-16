‘So Sweet!’: Lil Scrappy Fans Swoon After His Wife Bambi Writes This Touching Message

Although Mother’s Day recently passed, Lil Scrappy’s wife Bambi took the day as a cue to celebrate her husband for being an amazing father.

The expectant mother took to Instagram on Tuesday, May 12, and posted a series of photos that showed Scrappy’s precious moments with their 1-year-old son Breland. Bambi thanked the “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star for helping her with parenting their son and being a hands-on father.

Lil Scrappy and his son Breland. @adizthebam/Instagram

“As women, we loveeeeee to show the gifts we receive from our men 😭 I’m guilty too 🤷🏽‍♀️ But the true gift here is my husband himself,” Bambi wrote. “Every single day you make life easier by waking up caring for our son, from breakfast in the morning to bathing him at night. Thank you for being a true parent … you don’t just do “daddy duties” you are everything to your kids and I so appreciate it @reallilscrappy 💙”

The “No Problem” rapper gushed over his wife’s touching post and commented, “Dang boo it ain’t even Father’s Day and I feel so appreciated right now , but I love my kids can’t live without em , but thank you for the love and acknowledgement.”

Fans also celebrated Bambi’s message.

“That’s a woman who loves and respects her man n vise versa. Beautiful family 💜”

“Awww I love to see this! So sweet! ❤️ black fathers matter”

“Beautiful family. Priceless moments ❤️ ❤️ that was beautiful. Congrats to your growing family. Be blessed.”

“Love how y’all love one another. May God continue to look over your beautiful family.”

“Bambi really made a honest man outra Scrappy! Love you two together! Amazing father!❤️💯”

“FACTS. The real help is what truly matters and is what Baby boy will remember❤️”

(From left) Lil Scrappy, his daughter Emani, wife Bambi, and baby boy Breland. @malaysiapargo/Instagram

Bambi and Scrappy welcomed their son Breland in November 2018.

In April, the couple announced they were expanding their family and having a baby girl. Bambi expressed how excited she was to be having a daughter.

“💕 #IssaGirl 🙌🏾🙏🏾 so happy, God is so good!” Bambi wrote. “We were supposed to be celebrating in LA with the rest of the family but we will get it craccin’ at a later date 💕 Take your candle and light the world #babygirl #cinco”