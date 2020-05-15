‘This Gives Me Chills’: Toya Johnson and Her Fiancé Serve Couple Goals with Heartwarming Video

Toya Johnson and her fiancé Robert “Red” Rushing swooned fans this week with their sensual couple video.

On Tuesday, May 12, Johnson took to Instagram and shared a video of her cooking and listening to India.Arie‘s love song “Truth.” At one point, the makeup-free television personality called Rushing to join her on camera as she danced and lip-synced the lyrics.

Toya Johnson and Robert Red Rushing @toyajohnson/Instagram

Rushing joined Johnson with a warm embrace as she continued to sing the sweet tune. She noted in her caption, “The best part of my Quarantine❤️.”

Fans had plenty to say about her loving video.

“Yassssss this is what it’s truly about 🙏🏾love y’all so much. @toyajohnson ❤️”

“This is 💯 my favorite thing u have ever posted to me ! Happiness love ,and joy and THE PEACE ( AMEN) in both of your faces!! I love it!! #blacklovewins ❤️❤️”

“Yesssss THIS energy‼️ This gives me chills ♥️ Awww!!! Soooo beautiful and sweet!! Love y’all😘❤️😘❤️. So pretty sis😍”

“I love y’all 😩❤️ that Man is tall, makes you look like a kiddo lol…cute 💖 y’all so cute T GLOWING🙌🏽❤️ “

“The hug is what had me smiling hard af omg😭 such beautiful couple💝 God bless you guys always🙏”

“Omg I know how you feel!!! After a bad marriage and to find someone who completely complete you is the best feeling in the WORLD!!!! Toyaaaaaaaaaa…… I got next!!! #husbandstatus …. I love this!!!❤️”

In a recent interview with BET, Johnson said she’s been enjoying her down time with Rushing while sheltering in place.

Toya Wright and Robert “Red” Rushing @toyawright and photographer @cyndiivee_/Instagram

“We work out and watch TV together,” Johnson said. “We have been really enjoying the kitchen. I’m not usually in there like that, but recently I have been. We have always had a solid relationship, but the time we have been together, we have definitely bonded more.”

Johnson and Rushing got engaged last November. The bride-to-be shared their great news via social media and wrote, “Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES! Looking forward to forever with you.”

The couple share 2-year-old daughter Reign Rushing together.