‘Still Cracking Up’: Kenya Moore’s Outing with Her Daughter Goes Left After Fans Mention Her Fight with Nene Leakes During the ‘RHOA’ Reunion

Kenya Moore went for a stroll in what appeared to be her neighborhood with her 1-year-old daughter Brookyln Daly and her furry friends King and Twirl on Tuesday, May 12. The reality star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” uploaded a photo to Instagram of her holding her daughter’s arm with one hand while walking her dogs by the other.

The Georgia Peach wore a white tank top, black joggers, and pink running shoes on her walk. Sporting gray sweatpants and a white fuzzy jacket, her baby girl did a good job at keeping up with her mother’s pace. The green trees radiated in the background, setting the tone for a relaxing atmosphere.

Kenya Moore walking with her daughter Brookyln Daly and her dogs, King and Twirl. (Photo): @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Moore hinted through a hashtag in her caption that she was happy. She wrote: “#peace.” However, it’s quite possible that fans disrupted Moore’s energy after bringing up her argument with Nene Leakes during the “RHOA” reunion in her comments.

Leakes and Moore clashed during the Bravo special when Andy Cohen, the reunion host, brought up Leakes’ allegation that Moore didn’t use her own eggs to have Brooklyn. Their co-star Eva Marcille defended Moore, causing Leakes to accuse Marcille of butting into their conversation so she could secure a peach for next season. Cohen muted Leakes and Marcille.

Kenya Moore (left) and Nene Leakes (right) at the virtual season 12 “RHOA” reunion. (Photos: @thekenyamoore/Instagram, @neneleakes/Instagram)

Moore then implied that Leakes was bipolar. When Leakes became unmuted, the two women continued to throw jabs at each other. Moore threw shade at Leakes’ makeup. “You over there looking like a white woman in drag. I don’t know if I’m looking at the ‘Real Housewives’ reunion or a scene from ‘White Chicks,’” she said.

Fans praised the 49-year-old Moore for going to war for her baby girl.

“Kenya you gathered nene! Best read of the night for sure and you never stopped or came out of character! Poised reads hunny!!! Miss USA with class!😍😍 Hey Brooklyn👋🏾.”

“I’m still cracking up over that white chicks drag. Kenya never change!😂😂.”

“Don’t let them steal your joy.”

“You deserve this Kenya! Enjoy your peace 💕.”

“Love ❤️ love love me some Kenya. You’re not afraid of ugly girl NeNe.🌹❤️.”

“Kenya read on NeNe , NeNe didn’t say sh-t😂😂😂.”

Brookyln Daly sleeping on Kenya Moore. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

Marc Daly, Brooklyn’s father and Moore’s estranged husband, currently lives in New York City while Moore and their daughter are in Atlanta.

On the April 12 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” Moore said, “We’re not together being quarantined because when everything happened he was in New York and now he’s just trying to keep his restaurant alive and feeding people at the hospital and doing his own deliveries and stuff like that.”