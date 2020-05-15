‘Loveeee Your Natural’: Kandi Burruss Stuns Fans with Her Authentic Tresses

Kandi Burruss barely made the cutoff date to be a Taurus, but that hasn’t stopped her from expressing the moods of her zodiac sign in her latest Instagram post. Burruss, a reality star on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” is turning 44 years old on May 17. During her birthday week, she went weave-free, causing fans to gush over the hair her parents gave her.

Wearing her naturally wavy tresses, Burruss posted a photo collage on Wednesday, May 13, that showed her pursing her lips, smizing, smiling, and serving up some serious attitude. The mother of three donned a magenta shirt with simple silver accessories. Her lipstick, which came from her cosmetics line, was vibrant to match her outfit. Burruss expressed in her caption that she was experiencing four different moods, blaming her energy on her astrology.

Kandi Burruss sports her natural hair. @kandi/Instagram

Over 50,000 fans positively reacted to the post. A slew of fans complimented the singer-songwriter for flaunting both her thick locks and her personality.

“Cute hair, into it ✌🏼.”

“Nice hair style🖤”

“See you don’t need that fake a-s hair! U beautiful without it❤️.”

“Veryyyy pretty and yess ma’am with the Taurus season💕!”

“Your hair is beautiful!!! Going natural @kandi?”

“Daily moods. Thank you for being great! Hair looks amazing😍.”

“Yes hair!😍.”

“Absolutely loveeee your natural!🔥🔥🙌🏾.”

Kandi Burruss’ daughter, Riley Burruss, shows off her Afro. @kandi/Instagram

Burruss isn’t the only person in her household that has been rocking natural hair. Her 17-year-old daughter, Riley Burruss, started her natural hair journey by undergoing the big chop on April 6. The former “Xscape” member approved of her daughter’s fresh cut. “2 weeks ago my baby girl @rileyburruss decided to cut all her hair off. Her hair was damaged & she wanted to cut it short & start all over. I like her Afro!” Burruss explained in an Instagram post.

Kandi Burruss at the virtual “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion. @kandi/Instagram

Since the pandemic, Burruss has hinted that she no longer has a glam squad. She admitted to Andy Cohen on part 1 of the season 12 “RHOA” reunion that she had styled her own hair and put on her own makeup for the event.