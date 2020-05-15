Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Explains Why ‘The Last Dance’ Has Been Eye-Opening for Her

ESPN’s docuseries the “The Last Dance” may be teaching a younger generation of basketball fans a lot about Michael Jordan. Jasmine Jordan, the NBA legend’s 27-year-old daughter, is definitely learning things about him while watching it, she recently admitted.

The Associated Press published an interview with Jasmine Jordan on Thursday, May 14, where she gave her thoughts on the 10-part docuseries that focuses on her father’s career and his final season with the Chicago Bulls, 1997-1998.

Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine Jordan gave her thoughts on “The Last Dance” docuseries. (Photo: Alexander Tamargo/WireImage via Getty Images)

The young mother said the docuseries has been a truly eye-opening watch for her, because she didn’t see any previews or early showings of it and is watching it in real time, like most people.

“I’m definitely texting him nonstop,” she admitted. “I think there hasn’t been an episode, a Sunday where I haven’t been like, ‘This happened, let me know your thoughts.’ I was super young, so I’m really taking this in as a fan.”

Much of “The Last Dance” focuses on Michael Jordan’s intense desire to win championships, outplay opponents and get his teammates to match his level of competitiveness.

His daughter says that she recognizes the win-at-all-cost side of her father and at times was on the receiving end of it as a child.

“I know when it comes to the game, his passion is unmatched, his energy’s unmatched,” said Jasmine Jordan. “So when he’s going at Steve Kerr or checking Scottie and trying to get that fire and tenacity out of them, I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s Dad.’”

“I mean, he’ll do that to me just so I can get an A out of a test or two, and I’m just trying to pass school, I’m not even winning championships,” she went on. “So that is definitely totally him.”

There’s also episodes of the “The Last Dance” that delve into Michael Jordan’s personal life, like his penchant for gambling and the 1993 murder of his father James Jordan.

The retired Chicago Bulls player became emotional in certain parts, which his daughter thinks is positive because it reminds people there’s another side to him besides the six-time NBA champion that people love.

“Seeing the documentary unfold and he’s getting emotional and he’s sharing his insight and perspective, it’s been incredible to really see, and I love it because it gives him that human nature that I think people forget,” Jasmine Jordan explained. “You know, he is this incredible phenom, and he’s the G.O.A.T., and everything along those lines. But he’s also human.”

“The Last Dance” has become a ratings smash for ESPN since it premiered on April 19, with the first two episodes averaging 6.1 million viewers, according to numbers released by the network.

Jasmine Jordan had more to say about the docuseries in a clip that was shared with the interview, where she admitted to Googling her father to find out why he’s so famous.