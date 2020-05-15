‘Beans Is Literally You’: Tamar Braxton Reveals Her Son’s Birthday Demands, Laughing Fans Say He Acts Like the Singer

Tamar Braxton had to be breaking out in a sweat on Thursday, May 14, because she recently admitted that her 6-year-old son, Logan Vincent Herbert, was putting her to work. Logan, who turns 7 on June 6, recently gave his mother a few of his birthday requests.

While the “Braxton’s Family Values” reality star is unable to host a big party for her son amid California’s stay-at-home mandates, she has found a way to make her baby boy’s dreams come true.

Tamar Braxton explains that she is planning Logan a zoom birthday party. (Photo): @TamarBraxtonHer/Twitter

The 43-year-old Braxton announced on Twitter that Logan was having a birthday party on Zoom. She wrote: “My son had a FaceTime meeting with me and my mother about what are we going to do about his bday plans. I swear I gave birth to myself. Now I’m planning the hardest zoom bday meeting ever. Smh.”

Braxton, who was born on St. Patrick’s Day, refers to her birthday as St. Tamar’s Day, so it makes sense that her son takes his life anniversary seriously. Many fans gravitated toward the tweet, claiming that Logan has the same personality as his mother.

“@TamarBraxtonHer Beans is literally you with Vince face😭.”

“😂😂😂Just like his mama.”

“He’s a little mini Tamar😭❤️.”

“He’s definitely yo twin with Vince’s face😂.”

“@TamarBraxtonHer Hahahahaha Logan ain’t playing with y’all.”

“If he like you he gonna be disappointed no matter what!!! No shade!!”

“😂😂😂he is your son sis🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉.”

“So cute😭😭.”

Logan Vincent Herbert holding Tamar Braxton. @tamarbraxton/Instagram

Braxton’s ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, is Logan’s father. Braxton and Herbert, a music producer, split in 2017 after nine years of marriage, but in 2019, the judge granted the singer a “status only” divorce. The “Love and War” artist has been dating Nigerian businessman David Adefeso for nearly two years now.

A fan asked Braxton during a Q&A segment in a now-deleted Instagram Live story from March if she wanted more children. She responded, “Absolutely. I would love to have a trough of children.” As of now, Braxton and Adefeso are not engaged, but the R&B singer revealed on the April 9 episode of “The Wendy Williams Show” that she would like to marry him.