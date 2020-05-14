‘You and Your Man Look Sexy’: Joseline Hernandez’s Sultry Couple Pic with Her Fiancé Leaves Fans Fawning Over Their Love

Joseline Hernandez and DJ Balistic Beats fans are obsessed with their love.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star and her fiancé served romance goals this week with their latest couple pic. The self-proclaimed “Puerto Rican Princess” took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 13, and posted a fierce photo of her and Beats posing together on an outdoor bed. They color-coordinated their get-up and wore all black except for Beats’ red sneakers.

Joseline Hernandez and DJ Balistic Beats. @joseline/Instagram

Hernandez reclined across the bed with her eyes fixed at the camera as Beats directed his gaze squarely at her. She garnered over 26,000 likes on her post and a shower of compliments.

“Yall cute or whatever 😍🔥😍”

“I love this shot of you two!!! 😍 omg Balistic looks good with that sexy heir and beard 😍”

“I love the way he looks at you with such admiration . Blessings Queen 💪 #couplegoals🙏”

“Look at the way he looks at you like u a whole snack 😍😍 so cute. Love y’all”

“U both look cute together 💙 girl hope your man can handle your stunning life. The ultimate power couple 💯”

“❤️Yall👏 look great #+FAN DAY 1🙌. @joseline The new Sunny & Cher…. what good haterz da fuq!… luh u #puertoricanprincess PERIODT. You and your man look sexy🔥”

Hernandez’s couple pic with Beats comes nearly three weeks after she penned an emotional message to her 3-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Stevie J.

On April 29, the 33-year-old mother of one posted an adorable picture of herself and baby Bonnie posing for a photo together. Hernandez expressed how much she loved her daughter and how the toddler changed her for the better.

Joseline Hernandez and her daughter Bonnie Bella. @joseline/Instagram

“No other job I would rather have than being your MAMA girl! #BonnieBella you are the best #gift I’ve ever gave myself! And I say this because I finally grew up baby girl!” she wrote. “Truly respect how you always say to me!!! And I quote “mama be nice” girlllllll you are such a great painter and science enthusiast! To watch you grow is a gift from my Ancestors and the Gods🥰🥰🥰 I thank you kiddo”

Fans gushed over Hernandez’s post and applauded the “LHHATL” alumna’s growth as a mother.

“She was just what you needed and I love this new improved Joseline❤️. Both of you are BEAUTIFUL,” one fan wrote.

A second person said, “😩brought me to tears…. I don’t know you but from what i see you are a great mom. You and Bonnie Bella make a great mommy and daughter team!!! God Bless.”

Someone else commented, “Bonnie is such a precious little girl 😍soooo sweet..I love watching u b her mama.. Awwww this message ❤️”