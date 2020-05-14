Raven-Symoné Says She Still Hasn’t Touched Her Money From ‘The Cosby Show’

Raven-Symoné seems to be one of the more fortunate former child actors, because she hasn’t had to touch the money from her days on “The Cosby Show.” Symoné was asked about her pay from the iconic ’80s sitcom during an Instagram Live chat last week with someone who asked her about it.

It appeared that person already heard that she didn’t have to touch that money. But he wanted to clarify if those funds were from residuals or initial payments she received on the show as a child.

Raven-Symoné (top) told social media influencer Jerome Trammel (bottom) she never touched her money from “The Cosby Show,” which blew away a lot of people. (Photo: @mrjerometrammel/Instagram)

“I haven’t touched my Cosby money,” Symoné told him.

That could be because she appeared on the sitcom “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” in the same year that “The Cosby Show” went off the air in 1992.

Other gigs for Symoné came after that. Then she became a household name to a new generation of fans with Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven,” which set a ratings record for the network with its 2003 premier.

Roles in TV films like “The Cheetah Girls” also came. But the actress’ brand received a major hit when she took a job as co-host on “The View.”

Symoné once said that she wouldn’t hire anyone with a “ghetto” name on the show, something she later apologized for. She also defended a white South Carolina police officer who dragged a Black female student from her classroom in 2015.

Today, Symoné is on the Disney Channel’s “Raven’s Home,” a spinoff of “That’s So Raven.” It’s been nominated for an NAACP award for Outstanding Children’s Program, and it previously received a nomination from the Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Program.

It was clear that the former talk show host saving her money from “The Cosby Show” impressed a lot of people. Some gave her parents, Lydia Gaulden and Christopher Pearman, all the credit and said they should be praised.

“She probably still has that Cosby money cuz her parents put it away for her,” someone wrote.

“Parents and family who don’t come for your bag and people around who can teach about money is amazing,” another person stated.