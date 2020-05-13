‘You Glow When You’re Not on That Show’: Fans Encourage Mariah Huq to Drop ‘Married to Medicine’

Mariah Huq looked radiant in an Instagram post from Tuesday, May 12. Huq, a reality star and show runner of “Married to Medicine,” admitted that her glow came from her perfect Mother’s Day weekend. Huq’s husband, Dr. Aydin Huq, planned a special celebration for his wife.

Mariah sported what appeared to be a black-and-white dress embellished with an ornate yellow pattern. She purchased her outfit from the clothing store Zephans & Co, which is located in Lagos, Nigeria. The 41-year-old accessorized her showy piece with sunglasses, silver drop earrings, a few bangles, and her large diamond wedding ring. The mother of two struck her pose by showing off her pearly white teeth and placing her hands on her hips.

Mariah Huq wearing a patterned dress. (Photo): @iluvmariah/Instagram

Although she didn’t spill the deets about her amazing holiday, she hinted in her caption that she’d had a remarkable day, saying, “Feels great to be loved!” Over 11,000 fans reacted to Huq’s post, with many claiming that her Mother’s Day glow actually came from her taking a step back from her hit reality show.

“You are glowing ❤️.”

“You glow when you’re not on that show!”

“GLOWING GORGEOUS ❤️😍.”

“So glad that you got rid of all of that unnecessary baggage. Focusing on your family. things/people that really matters.”

“Trust your hubby to do the damn thing. You look beauuuuutiful!!!💕.”

“You are way too bomb for married to medicine❤️.”

“You’re absolutely stunning. I would love for her to be on Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

“You are a great person and deserve much more than those hateful people you have on your show.”

Mariah Huq and Aydin Huq: @iluvmariah/Instagram

A few weeks ago, Huq shared on Instagram that she has yet to receive her season 8 contract for the reality show. Huq fell out with longtime best friend Quad Webb in season 6. Huq, a native of Tennessee, claimed Webb slept with her brother-in-law basing this accusation on a claim that she and her sister went to Webb’s house and saw Webb wearing her brother-in-law’s T-shirt and smelling like him and his business cards. The 40-year-old Webb continues to deny the accusations.