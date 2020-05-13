‘She’s a Problem’: Reginae Carter Flaunts Her New Hairstyle and Sends Fans Overboard

Reginae Carter is stepping on necks with her gorgeous looks.

The young actress recently ditched her signature tresses for a shorter and edgier hairstyle. She took to Instagram on Monday, May 11, and posted a video of herself sporting a shoulder-length curly bob.

Reginae Carter shows new hairstyle. @colormenae/Instagram

In the video, Carter twisted and twirled her hair while singing Nicki Minaj and Doja Cat‘s song “Say So.” She also flaunted her petite figure and showed off her toned tummy. Her new hairstyle and fit body left fans virtually yelling their approval.

“Oh I like this hair!! ❤️🔥 but its the stomach for me>>>> yeah nae”

“This hair is everything 😍😍!”

“Whewwwwww…that hair is EVERYTHING!🔥🔥🔥🔥 Ouuu I like that hair style looking good😍”

“Yasss hunny! She’s really gonna be a problem in the next 6 months… MARK MY WORDS”

“Barbieeee😍😍😍😍 you look like ripe fruit 🍑 loving this new hair cut on ya sis”

“Look at her body. I gotta put down the cake cuz you looking good nae”

Reginae Carter. (Photo: @colormenae/Instagram)

Carter’s new hair post comes days after she went off on a fan who slammed her for twerking on the ‘Gram.

On May 4, the “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” shared a video that showed her dancing and twerking to her friend Zonnique Pullins‘ new single “FTCU.” Carter wrote in her caption, “My friennn @zonniquejailee just dropped two singles on y’all boys !! Go cop 🥳 I had to bring my New Orleans out real quick , just for you nique 🥰🥰 #FTCU #winner”

Reginae Carter fires off on fan who slams her for twerking, @colormenae/Instagram

A fan instantly slammed Carter’s post and wrote, “For u to not want a “man” who doesn’t post girls shaking they a– (rather it’s for money purposes or not) you sure be on here shaking your a– a lot 🥴”

Carter clearly wasn’t in the mood for naysayers and fired back, “Baby I said naked and honestly … I’m single .. I have no nigga to respect . I’m on my savage time rn . Leave me alone . This is actually a clean version of my twerking 🤦🏽‍♀️”