‘Mama Got Moves’: Ashanti Fans Get Distracted By Her Mother’s Dancing In This Video

Ashanti‘s mother Tina Douglas recently proved that she could still show her daughters up on the dance floor.

On Tuesday, May 12, Ashanti posted a collage of four throwback videos that showed Mrs. Douglas dancing up a storm. In one of the clips, she joined Ashanti on stage and started doing the Bobby Shmurda dance, making the crowd go wild.

Tina Y. Douglas @ashanti/Instagram

Another video showed Mrs. Douglas hitting the moves to Drake’s “In My Feelings” dance challenge. Ashanti reflected on the fun moments with her mom and wrote in an Instagram Mother’s Day post, “Mymomistheillest💃🏾🤣Had to bring this back for my Mother’s Day Post!!!! @theoriginalmomanger 😩🤣💃🏾”

The singer’s fans were extremely impressed by her mother’s dance moves.

“She lit 🔥🔥”

“Damn she did that 💯❤️ your mom is Killing it”

“Get it mama 😍 baby she is too fine and got all the moves lol ❤️”

” Momanger got the moves and she still fine as ever 🔥🔥🔥 I see why you ain’t aigin lol”

“Lol 😭 I love Ms Tina 💕 🔥living her best life. She need to show me how to twerk real quick lmaoo”

“That’s your mama👀👀👀👀👀……dammmmnnnnnn she getting down. Ayeeeeee, get it momma💙💙💪🏾💪🏾 she plays no games”

Tina Y. Douglas (L) and Ashanti (R) @ashanti/Instagram

The “Foolish” singer also posted old photos of herself and Mrs. Douglas from years ago. She penned a heartfelt message to her mother and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to the strongest, most amazing, powerful, loving, selfless woman I know. Thank you for always being there for me no matter what… and always supporting me, reminding me that I could do and accomplish anything.. I’ve watched you have strength like no other.. through the ups and downs…you’ve always remained resilient Happy Mother’s Day to The Original Momanger!! Love u Ma! Happy Mother’s Day to all the Amazing Mothers/ Queens around the world!!! 👑👑”

Ashanti’s mother also expressed how grateful she was for the songstress and her youngest daughter Shia Douglas. She said via Instagram on Sunday, “My Mother’s Day Gifts @ashanti and @liltuneshi – I am truly Blessed 🙏🏽Thank you”