Who Wore It Better?: Shereé Whitfield and Toya Johnson Go Toe-to-Toe in Best-Dressed Competition

Twinning! Shereé Whitfield and Toya Johnson came through serving looks in the same designer dress over the weekend.

The dress, which was designed by Norma Kamali, retails for $215. Diana, the name of the yellow garment, consisted of a one-shoulder neckline and an asymmetrical hemline. The gown was embellished with ruching and made from polyester and spandex. The lining, which was crafted like a bodysuit, hugged their curves in all the right places.

(Left) Toya Johnson with Reign Rushing and (right) Shereé Whitfield. (Photos: @toyajohnson/Instagram, @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

Johnson, a former cast member of “Growing Up Hip Hop,” wore her bright hue on Mother’s Day. She paired her outfit with yellow sandal stilettos. Her goddess locks were swooped over to one side, causing her natural glam makeup to shine through. To add a hint of sparkle, she rocked a set of large gold hoop earrings in addition to a small necklace. Posing in front of a big leafy bush, the mother of two sat on her outdoor sofa next to her 2-year-old daughter Reign Rushing.

Toya Johnson posing with her daughter Reign Rushing on Mother’s Day. (Photo: @toyajohnson/Instagram)

The former reality star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Whitfield graced the internet in her apparel on the same day to promote her virtual sit-down interview with Andy Cohen for the May 10 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” Relaxing on a gray couch with two decorative throw pillows in what appeared to be her living room, the mother of three struck her pose. Whitfield sported dark brown passion twists with a hint of blond. Her makeup, which was made up of neutral colors, pulled her entire look together.

Shereé Whitfield modeling her Diana dress. (Photo: @shereewhitfield/Instagram)

Fans complimented Johnson and Whitfield equally for their identical outfits.

“Looking good 🔥🔥🔥 Sheree.”

“@toyajohnson These dresses and shoes!!!🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️😍😍.”

“Girl you look absolutely💛❤️ Stunning. Smashing color on you. Wow @shereewhitfield 💛❤️.”

“Beautiful love that dress@toyajohnson 🔥❤️😍.”

“@shereewhitfield Gorgeous as usual!💛.”

“@toyajohnson😍😍😍 beautiful.”

“Yes😍😍😍😍 @shereewhitfield.”

“Those colors are everything!!! Happy Mother’s Day @toyajohnson.”

The women both bodied their dresses, so it seemed hard for fans to declare a winner.