‘That’s Your Sister and Little Brother’: Fans Rave Over Evelyn Lozada’s Youthful Looks After She Shares a Photo with Her Children

Evelyn Lozada honored her 26-year-old daughter Shaniece Hairston and her 6-year-old son Carl “Leo” Crawford on Mother’s Day by posting a multitude of photos that showed her bonding with her children.

The “Basketball Wives” reality star gave birth to her daughter when she was 17. At 38, she became a mother a second time around with Leo. Lozada shared a heartfelt message to her children through her caption. She wrote: “God knew my heart needed the both of you 💙💖 So grateful God chose me to be your mommy.”

(From left to right): Evelyn Lozada, Carl “Leo” Crawford, and Shaniece Hairston (Photo): @evelynlozada/Instagram

The 44-year-old Lozada received over 100,000 reactions to her post. Fans piled on the positive words over her age-defying looks.

“Wow ya’ll are fine 😫😍 Happy Mother’s Day beautiful.”

“You make motherhood look good!!! Happy Mother’s Day 😍💐🌸.”

“Happy Mother’s Day to a very stylish Mom 😍❤️🙏.”

“This is #babymama GOALS @evelynlozada 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“The first time I seen a real throw back pic. of Evelyn and she’s just as beautiful then 🔥😇😎🤩🤩💕❤️beautiful family 🙏🏾😇.”

“Mama bear you look really nice.”

“Evelyn stop playing that’s your sister right there and that’s a little brother Because you look like you just graduated college 🔥🔥🔥.”

“@evelynlozada always been fly 😍 Happy Mother’s Day to my favorite BBW💐.”

A younger Evelyn Lozada with her daughter Shaniece Hairston (Photo): @evelynlozada/Instagram

Lozada, a native of the Bronx, also released a few throwback photos that showed her hanging out with her baby girl in the early ’90s. Lozada rocked brown lip liner, the popular makeup trend during that time, as she held Shaniece’s hand. Shaniece and her father don’t appear to have a close-knit relationship. Lozada described Shaniece’s father as some man from Brooklyn in a now-deleted tweet from 2012.

Evelyn Lozada with her son Carl “Leo” Crawford (Photo): @evelynlozada/Instagram

Former MLB player Carl Crawford is the father to Leo. Lozada and Crawford were engaged in December 2013, but split three years later in August 2017. The two continue to co-parent Leo.