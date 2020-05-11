‘This Love Has Saved Me’: Lauren London Shares A Photo of Two Sons That Has Fans In Awe

Actress Lauren London rarely shows off her two sons Kameron Carter and Kross Asghedom, but on Mother’s Day she shared a precious moment that has fans and followers in awe.

The 35 year old posted a photo of Carter, her son with rapper Lil Wayne, holding his little brother Asghedom, who London shared with her late boyfriend Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom.

Notoriously private actress Lauren London shares a photo of her sons Kameron Carter and Kross Asghedom embracing each other. (Photo: @laurenlondon/Instagram)

London’s caption read in part, “The absolute Honor of being their Mother. This Love has saved me.” The “ATL” actress has been open about her grief since the passing of her long-time beau, Nipsey Hussle, in 2019.

Followers and fans flooded her comments section with encouraging words.

“YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL in so many ways…and YOUR STRENGTH will CONTINUE to INSPIRE MILLIONS.”

“THEY ARE LIFE. Happy Mother’s Day!,” wrote one person.

“Happy Mother’s Day boog 🙏🏽 your motherhood has always been something I have admired ✊🏽,” wrote friend and reality TV star Malika Haqq.

“Beautiful pic, so precious @laurenlondon keep going your doing an amazing job!”

“This love has saved me “ whew. Happy Mother’s Day sis ❤️✨

Hussle was gunned down March 31 in front of his clothing store, The Marathon Store, in Los Angeles. To pay homage and honor his “The Marathon Continues” movement, London partnered with Puma to release the Hussle and Motivate clothing line.

Her prior Instagram post was published on the one-year anniversary of the rapper’s death. In the caption, she dedicated a poem to her alleged fiancé.

Since the rapper’s public memorial, London has seldom been spotted out and about. The last time fans caught a glimpse of the actress was at Haqq’s baby shower.

In March the fellow “ATL” actress gave birth to her first child, a son, with rapper O.T. Genasis.