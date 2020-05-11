‘Not That Serious’: Erica Mena Puts Follower In Her Place for Her Unsolicited Comment About Not Sharing Her Daughter’s Name

Reality personality Erica Mena has made very clear her decision to keep her children protected from social media despite her public persona.

However, that has not stopped her from posting photos that provide her followers with the slightest glimpse at her daughter with husband Safaree Samuels.

Fans are fed up with not knowing the name of or being able to see Erica Mena and Safaree Samuel’s daughter. @iamerica_mena/Instagram

Since Baby Samuels’ was welcomed into the world in February, both parents have been careful to only show the back of the child’s head and just a peek at her little legs.

Adding to the mystique is the fact that neither Mena or Samuels has revealed their daughter’s name. While celebrating Mother’s Day Mena posted a photo of herself breastfeeding as she lovingly looked at the infant.

At most fans were able to see her daughter’s head of slick hair and a pink outfit worn by the 3-month old.

“Protect her for as long as you can… keep that beautiful girl from this ugly world E❤️,” wrote one of the few people not up in arms about seeing the baby’s face.

The same sentiment was not shared by others.

“I wanna know what they name the baby”

“What’s her name.. I wanna know cause I just know it’s pretty”

“Can we see the baby!!” wrote another.

“At least say her name. Its not that serious lol,” wrote one person who got a response from Mena.

“Exactly. Not that serious for you. Now enjoy the rest of your weekend,” she said.

Mena also has a son named King from a previous relationship. The last time fans saw the pre-teen was when his mother posted a photo of them from her wedding day.

By now Mena is used to catching flak about her decisions, from whom she dated on “Love & Hip Hop New York” to her choosing not to vaccinate Baby Samuels.

In her Instagram Stories the reality TV veteran often posts videos and articles providing background on why she and Samuels came to their decision.

Similarly, “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” alum Erica Dixon also has taken a public stance against vaccinating her twin daughters Embrii and Eryss. And, like Mena, she has had her share of digital feuds with those who strongly disagree with her decision.

For now, maybe those on social can continue peeping Mena’s posts for the day she shares a full photo of her daughter.

“Y’all will see her baby when she’s ready for y’all to see her. Sheesh.”