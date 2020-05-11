‘Get It Mama Harris’: Fans Rave Over Tiny Harris’ Dance Moves

Songstress and “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” reality star Tiny Harris is showing her friend Lyrica Anderson from “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” some love for her new single “Marriott.”

The R&B diva took to Instagram over the weekend showcasing her dance moves in a black bodysuit and leggings.

The 44-year-old can be seen rolling her hips and lip-syncing the song lyrics as she participates in Anderson’s #Marriott Challenge.

“Ok, yall know I had to do my friend @lyricaanderson #marriottchallenge. If you guys don’t already have this song..u need to go get it. Stream It!! All dat!! #Marriott#Lyrica #LoveNHipHopLA 👑‼️❤️🙌🏽💋,” Harris captioned the video.

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” reality star Tiny Harris dancing to “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” reality star’s Lyrica Anderson’s new song “Marriott.” @majorgirl/Instagram

Fans chimed in on Harris flaunting her dance moves, giving them memories of her Xscape days.

“@lyricaanderson You done got this lady to finally do a challenge!! 😍,” Zonnique Pullins, Harris’ oldest daughter, commented.

“lolol Hey, Pretty Girl lol n she killed it !!!!!!! 😩😍😍 Need u, next sis 😍,” Anderson responded to Pullins.

“Ummmm Sis u killed this @majorgirl 🔥🔥🔥 n look mad sexy !!! Yassssssss 😘😘😘,” the “LHHH” star commented to Harris.

“Okkk ms tiny got the moves💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽.”

“Get it, mama Harris.”

“Oh, you ATE on this one 💕.”

“❤️🔥Killin it love.”

“Girl u just slice all the moves… nailed it 😘🙌🏽💕.”

“Awww Mann, you still got it love you @majorgirl🔥💖.”

“OKAYYYYY MAJORR GIRLL🤩.”

Harris isn’t the only in the family that’s killing the dance moves for social media.

The reality star’s youngest daughter with husband T.I., Heiress Harris, has been gaining shine for her smooth dance moves shown on the ’Gram, thanks to her mother.

On April 18, Harris uploaded a video of the toddler dancing with family friends to TLC’s “No Scrubs,” a hit song Harris co-wrote, in a post that highlighted 4-year-old’s bold personality.

“When your baby wanna do her own thang!” Harris wrote. “Told her I was a writer on this song & now it’s all she wanna hear! @bellatheglitterqueen @caitlinjody_#NoScrubs #TLC 👑💜🙌🏽,” she added.

T.I. & Tiny’s youngest daughter, Heiress Harris dancing and singing TLC’s “No Scrubs” with family friends. @majorgirl/Instagram

Heiress, like her talented mother, swayed her hips from side to side, singing along to “No Scrubs.” Then Heiress scratches the choreography and freestyles her dance moves.

“C’mon, Pookie, do it!” Harris shouted in the background, encouraging the baby of the family.

It’s clear that Harris and T.I. passed on their musical talents to their children, as Heiress, Pullins, King Harris, and the MC’s son Domani Harris from a previous relationship are continuously showcasing their music skills for the world to see.