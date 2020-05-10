‘Sibling Love’: Princess Love Posts Loving Photo of Melody and Baby Epik Amid Filing to Divorce Ray J

While “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star Princess Love is gearing up for divorce from estranged husband Ray J Norwood, family bonds are tight between the couple’s two children, Melody Love and Epik Ray.

The 35-year-old uploaded a gallery of photos to Instagram over the weekend of big sister Melody appearing to have a sibling chat with her little brother, Epik.

“Soulmates ❤️,” Love captioned the photos of her children.

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” reality stars Ray J and Princess Love’s two children, Melody Love and Epik Ray, sharing a bonding moment.

Fans gushed over the bonding moment between Melody and Epik.

“💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 The best 💕💕.”

“@rayj they remind me of us🌹♥️ love you, bro,” singer Brandy Norwood wrote to her brother in Love’s comment section.

“OMG!!! That look of love is so beautiful and powerful😍😍😍.”

“The way he looks at her. With Love in his eyes❤️❤️❤️.”

“Awww sibling love…sister brother.”

“You had the same baby twice & I love it 🙌🏾 she’s gonna be such a good big sister to him 😍.”

“Look at them ❤.”

“Awwww, too precious ❤️❤️❤️.”

While most fans found R&B legend Brandy’s comment to be sincere and heartfelt, others believed the songstress was trying to be messy, since the couple is headed for divorce.

“Brandy is funny 🤣🤣… super childish on the cool.”

“👑💯Brandy messy AF this is princess page see I’m about to stop flowing Brandy and stop f– with her music I heard she was messy 🤷🏽‍♀.”

“Does Brandy talk to you in real life? Or only on post of the children? I’m curious. She knows d– well ray j dogged princess—the mother of his youth. Maybe u and Brandy can have a reality hour lol. Princess will put ya a– on blast.”

“Love me some Brandy, but this post is about the babies and their bond. In-laws be so damn toxic. I swear.”

“Brandy does the most 🤦🏾‍♀️ I’m sure she would have tagged him if she wanted him on her post. Messy ass divorce the family even if it costs you the man #period.”

Ray J Norwood and Princess Love.

TMZ reported on May 7 that Love is calling her nearly four-year marriage with Norwood quits after endless marital woes and the two living separately since February.

Love reportedly filed for divorce Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The pair’s ups and downs were exposed after Love claimed in November that Norwood left her stranded with their daughter Melody in Sin City following a heated argument.

Love was pregnant with the duo’s second child at the time and welcomed Epik in late December. However, the birth of their son and Norwood’s act of showering her with roses for Valentine’s Day couldn’t salvage the marriage.

The two even sat down one-on-one with each other for the Zeus network reality show “The Conversation” and still weren’t able to see eye-to-eye as Norwood gave his version of the Las Vegas “stranding” series of events.

Love and Norwood said “I do” in 2016, and their marriage is ending on a sour note. Fans can only hope the two can keep the peace for the sake of co-parenting Melody and Epik.