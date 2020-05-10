‘Looking Like a Goddess’: Tommie Lee Blows Fans Away With Her Bathtub Pics

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” outspoken reality diva Tommie Lee is showing fans that even with two kids she’s still a “bad mama jama.”

The 35-year-old took to Instagram Saturday, May 9, to strut her goodies in black mesh bralette and pants that showcased her buns while in a bathtub.

“Got that Courtney Love For ya that crazy sh–… @fashionnova fashinovapartner,” Using Drake’s lyric from his song “Paris Morton Music” to captioned her polaroid-style photos.

Former “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality diva Tommie Lee poses in a black mesh set from Fashion Nova. @tommiee_/Instagram

Fans were left salivating over the former VH1 reality star’s seductive uploads in the comment section.

“😍Looking like a goddess 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍.”

“Yassss 💕💕💕.”

“Babe 😍❤️.”

“Damn, Tommie 😍.”

“Lawwwd, she badd!!!”

“Why you so 🔥🔥🔥🔥😩.”

“Always looking good 🙌🙌.”

“Looking like an old school freak😜😜@tommiee.”

“Damn, Woman 🔥🔥🔥🔥💯💖💖💖💖.”

“😍😍😍😍😍 Lawddd 🔥.”

Lee has a thing for bathroom pics, as evidenced by how in January the brick house propped her backside on a sink in a post that garnered over 130,000 likes.

“They know her future bright, so they hit ha with her past! #stayfocused fashionovapartner @fashionnova,” Lee captioned the enticing photos.

Tommie Lee showcases buns in a long-sleeved tiger print dress while on a bathroom counter. @tommiee_/Instagram

Lee sported a long-sleeved tiger print dress from Fashion Nova that she complemented with black leather ankle boot heels and silver earrings.

Fans fawned and sang Lee’s praises over her curvy figure.

“That sink wasn’t ready .”

“That thing heavy that’s a whole lotta. Junk n the. That waist ratio.”

“All you can eat buffet.”

Throughout Lee’s Instagram profile, the reality star can be seen flaunting her goods for the ’Gram in the bathtub or just out and about.

Lee also poses with food such as pizza and McDonald’s, but she keeps in shape by working out.

Fans can catch Lee in the gym lifting weights, doing sit-ups, and squatting to keep her physique right for her suggestive images that fans continue to salivate over.