‘Scandalous’: Todd Tucker Leaves Fans in a Frenzy After Sharing a Throwback Pic With Oldest Daughter

Something doesn’t seem to be adding up in Todd Tucker‘s latest Instagram post. On Thursday, May 7, the reality star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” posted a throwback photo that showed him hanging out with Kaela Tucker, his oldest daughter. Todd Tucker, Kandi Burruss‘ husband, explained on season 11 of “RHOA” that he did not meet Kaela until she was older, leading fans to believe that Todd Tucker was not telling the truth.

In the photo, a young Todd Tucker was standing behind Kaela. His daughter wore a pink shirt with a flower embellished in the center. Posing beside Todd Tucker and Kaela, were Tucker’s oldest brother and niece. The two men wore baggy jeans and what appeared to be pairs of Air Jordan 2 Retros. Tucker suggested in his caption that the two brothers were watching their children. He wrote: “Take a look at young Daddy Daycare.”

Although Tucker was reminiscing about his blast from the past, fans gave the impression that they were more concerned about his relationship with his daughter now.

Tucker and Burruss tied the knot in 2014 and have two children together. Their son, Ace Wells Tucker, was born two years after the pair got married. The husband-wife pair welcomed their daughter Blaze Tucker via surrogate in November 2019. The 23-year-old Kaela is Tucker’s daughter from a previous relationship. Burruss has an older daughter, Riley Burruss, from an earlier relationship as well.

Kaela Tucker was introduced on the show as Todd Tucker’s daughter a few seasons ago. Tucker and Burruss opened up about the struggles of raising a blended family during season 12 of “RHOA.” The two sat down with a marriage counselor, and Burruss hinted that Tucker is a stern parent. She insinuated that the couple got into a disagreement over Kaela’s birthday, claiming that Tucker wanted to plan his daughter’s event instead of letting Kaela decide what she wanted to do for her big day.