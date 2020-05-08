‘She Leaning’: Erica Dixon Fans Gush Over Twin Daughter Riding Around in Her Toy Car

Erica Dixon‘s 1-year-old twin daughter Embrii left fans fawning over her adorable photos this week.

On Wednesday, May 6, two pictures of baby Embrii having a blast in her two-seater toy car was posted to the Twinzonli Instagram page. In one image, the toddler closed her eyes and reached for the steering wheel, and in another she flashed a big smile.

Erica Dixon’s twin daughter Embrii trying the controls before getting cranked up. @twinzonli/Instagram

The post’s caption read, “Mommy let me ride by myself #Briizy #twinzonli #twingirls #twinlyfe #twinz”

Little Embrii getting into the spirit of open-top driving. (Photo: @twinzonli/Instagram)

Fans of the IG page instantly gushed over baby Embrii’s photos.

“Looks like she was leaning like she driving a crown vic 🤣🤣 adorable babies”

“Y’all are so stinking cute! They are so adorable 😘😍”

“Look at her all laid back💯. Your Babies are Adorable ❤️ they are so darn cute!!! 😍”

“If these ain’t the cutest twins I have ever seen awwwwwww 😍😍😍 they sooooooooo cute !!!!!!”

“This is too cute! Why are they so darn adorable 💝 every picture of them makes me smile.. they are just too cute @msericadixon”

Dixon recently celebrated baby Embrii and her twin sister Eryss’ first birthday on May 1.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star held a photo shoot for the little ones’ special day. The toddlers were both dressed in matching onesies with the phrase “birthday girl” plastered on them. Dixon paired their ensembles with pink polka dot pants and pink tutus.

Eryss and Embrii. (Photo: @msericadixon/Instagram)

The mother of two expressed how grateful she was for her children and wrote via Instagram, “Happy birthday toonkies!!!! I’m so honored to be your mother. Love you both so much.”

Fans flooded the twins with sweet birthday wishes.

“Wow they were just born💯 Happy Birthday Twins 👯‍♀️ 🎉🎊🎂”

“That year went so fast.. Preemie where??! They so plump and pretty 💖Happy birthday cuties 😍”

“They are so beautiful happy bday twins😍😍 so adorable”

“Awww they were born on my bday … happy birthday twins. Awe they’re very hard to tell apart 💕”

Dixon is also the mother of 15-year-old Emani Richardson, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Lil Scrappy. The identity of the twins’ father has yet to be disclosed.