‘U a Snack’: Tommie Lee’s New Bombshell Look Leaves Fans Gawking

Tommie Lee can obviously rock any hair color, but her blond tresses really make her glow.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star ditched her signature jet black ringlets for a much bolder hair color. On Wednesday, May 6, she took to her Instagram page and posted a series of videos debuting her new look. In Lee’s video clips, she flaunted her bone straight platinum blond hair and also showcased her new music project “B I T C H!”

Tommie Lee @tommie_/Instagram

Lee’s notable look received more than 56,000 likes. A gang of her IG followers also flooded her with flattering remarks.

“Oh this is a lookkkkkk! Keep it ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ blonde is def your color”

“Damn Tommie, cut up then ๐Ÿฅต๐Ÿคฃ and come thru with the music boo… ๐ŸŽถ๐ŸŽผ๐ŸŽง”

“That blonde is fugo๐Ÿ”ฅ! U so badd ๐Ÿ˜ป exactly why i love u sis Iโ€™m your number 1 fan”

“๐Ÿคค damnnn u a snack and let me find out Tommie tuned in with the bay area roots and what not๐Ÿ˜โค๏ธ”

“Thatโ€™s your color ma ๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ yassss came out the blu wit it ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ”ฅfine asz Tommiee ๐Ÿ˜”

“One night out with Tommie ๐Ÿ™Œ๐Ÿฝ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ๐Ÿ˜ญ Iโ€™d cry ๐Ÿ˜ . The rawest ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ”ฅ I love your vibe”

Lee’s eye-grabbing new look comes two days after she wowed fans with her fashions.

On May 4, the mother of two turned heads in a sexy, curve-hugging, black-and-tan bodysuit and matching tights. Seemingly tooting her own horn in the sexy ensemble, Lee captioned the post, “Greatest Gift you could give Em is time, I see you play with yours I canโ€™t let you waste mineโ€ฆ”

Many of the reality star’s IG followers flooded her page with compliments.

Tommie Lee gets praised for jumpsuit. @tommiee_Instagram

โ€œMy good sis @tommiee_ ๐Ÿ˜Œ you the mfn baddest! I need a onlyfans from you. Lmao nah but you are killing it ๐Ÿ˜โ€

โ€œLook at that bawwddyyy bโ€“ch!!๐Ÿ”ฅ๐Ÿ”ฅ I lovvvvvveeeeeeee this soooooooooooooooooo freaking much !!!! โค๏ธ u can never do wrongโ€

โ€œMuva๐Ÿ˜ฉ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ go awff๐Ÿ”ฅyou killed that suit. Idk Iโ€™m speechless u the definition of glow up.. ๐Ÿ˜โ€

It seems the 35-year-old model won’t be stopping anytime soon with her enticing beauty posts.