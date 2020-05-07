‘U a Snack’: Tommie Lee’s New Bombshell Look Leaves Fans Gawking

Tommie Lee can obviously rock any hair color, but her blond tresses really make her glow.

The former “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star ditched her signature jet black ringlets for a much bolder hair color. On Wednesday, May 6, she took to her Instagram page and posted a series of videos debuting her new look. In Lee’s video clips, she flaunted her bone straight platinum blond hair and also showcased her new music project “B I T C H!”

Tommie Lee @tommie_/Instagram

Lee’s notable look received more than 56,000 likes. A gang of her IG followers also flooded her with flattering remarks.

“Oh this is a lookkkkkk! Keep it 😍😍 blonde is def your color”

“Damn Tommie, cut up then 🥵🤣 and come thru with the music boo… 🎶🎼🎧”

“That blonde is fugo🔥! U so badd 😻 exactly why i love u sis I’m your number 1 fan”

“🤤 damnnn u a snack and let me find out Tommie tuned in with the bay area roots and what not😍❤️”

“That’s your color ma 🔥🔥 yassss came out the blu wit it 🙌🏾🔥fine asz Tommiee 😍”

“One night out with Tommie 🙌🏽😭😭😭 I’d cry 😅. The rawest 😍🔥 I love your vibe”

Lee’s eye-grabbing new look comes two days after she wowed fans with her fashions.

On May 4, the mother of two turned heads in a sexy, curve-hugging, black-and-tan bodysuit and matching tights. Seemingly tooting her own horn in the sexy ensemble, Lee captioned the post, “Greatest Gift you could give Em is time, I see you play with yours I can’t let you waste mine…”

Many of the reality star’s IG followers flooded her page with compliments.

Tommie Lee gets praised for jumpsuit. @tommiee_Instagram

“My good sis @tommiee_ 😌 you the mfn baddest! I need a onlyfans from you. Lmao nah but you are killing it 😍”

“Look at that bawwddyyy b–ch!!🔥🔥 I lovvvvvveeeeeeee this soooooooooooooooooo freaking much !!!! ❤️ u can never do wrong”

“Muva😩👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 go awff🔥you killed that suit. Idk I’m speechless u the definition of glow up.. 😍”

It seems the 35-year-old model won’t be stopping anytime soon with her enticing beauty posts.