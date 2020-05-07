‘Nice Nails’: Malaysia Pargo’s Press-On Acrylics Leave Fans Gushing

With many professional beauty services put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of folks have decided to take matters into their own hands. DIY’s have officially taken over social media with photos and videos of celebrities and non-celebrities alike posting their results. Malaysia Pargo apparently decided to join in on the fun.

Pargo, a cast member of “Basketball Wives,“ posted a video on Instagram that showed her giving herself a manicure at home. The clip started with the 39-year-old Pargo twirling a cuticle nipper while showing off her trimmed fingernails. As the video progressed, she soaked her fingers in a bowl filled with water and gave fans a preview of the white press-on nails. The native of Compton, California, flaunted her false tips and proved that her acrylics were water resistant by going for a swim later in the recording.

Malaysia Pargo’s white press-on nails (Photo): @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

Pargo hinted in her caption that she was desperate for a manicure. “My nails were in need of some serious TLC😫 Got these press on nails,” she wrote. Her simple beauty hack caused fans to react positively to her full set of nails.

“Those look good! Press-ons are getting their come back right about now!”

“Why you in the damn water you know they gonna pop tf off lmaoooooo😂cutee do your thang.”

“DYI nail salon period! 💕🙏🏾 I wish I was in that big ole pool rn 😍.”

“They look Good 🙌🏾💕.”

“Nice nails Malaysia 😍😍😍.”

“When I say you are my Favorite!! I mean it your my favorite evuhhhhh🤩🤩🤩🤩😩😩😩😩😩❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Periodtttttt🙌🏼!!”

“Totally putting mine on tonight.”

Malaysia Pargo modeling her nails (Photo): @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

Pargo, a mother of three, appears to be playing around with different looks during the stay-at-home order. She recently cut her box braids to her shoulders, causing fans to question her drastic appearance.