‘I’ve Never Been Against Any Black Woman’: Loni Love Denies Getting Tamar Braxton Fired From ‘The Real’ Despite Her Former Friend Saying Otherwise

Loni Love shuts down the rumors that she got Tamar Braxton fired from “The Real” in spite of her former friend, comedian and writer Cookie Hull, claiming that she did.

Loni Love attends Saint John’s Health Center Foundation’s 76th anniversary gala celebration at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 20, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Tibrina Hobson/FilmMagic)



“The Real” talk show host sat down with MadameNoire for an exclusive interview and told fans, “I’ve never been against any Black woman” when asked about the rumors regarding her being responsible for Braxton’s departure from the show. The comedian said that she is releasing a memoir titled “I Tried to Change So You Don’t Have To” in May 2020 and will address the situation in her book after trying to tell her side of the story for years.

(Getty Images)

Just days before “The Real” celebrated the show’s 1000th episode, Hull said in an interview that Love wrote letters to the network to get Braxton fired from the show. Hull said Love told her she wanted to be “the only ghetto girl on the show.”

Love explained to fans that she would never consider herself to be a “ghetto” woman nor does she consider Braxton to be “ghetto.” Love said, “I wouldn’t describe Tamar Braxton as a ghetto girl. I might say that we believe in the power of being ourselves. But ghetto girl?! I would never do that.”

Source: Tamar Braxton/Instagram and her ex co-host Adrienne Houghton

Braxton left the show after season 2. However, Amanda Seales did not officially fill the “Love and War” singer’s seat as a permanent co-host until season 6. Seales’ elevation to permanent co-host has stirred up quite the controversy with fans. Love told readers that she feels like Seales is handling the criticism well. The comedian implied that it is hard to be on a well-established talk show. In addition, she said every host on the show has experienced a time when the audience wasn’t always receiving them well, so it’s just a learning curve for Seales.

Amanda Seales on the set of “The Real” @amandaseales/Instagram

Love explained that her co-host brings a different perspective to the show, and that was something the show needed. Love implied that she likes listening to Seales’ opinions and that her co-host absolutely deserves to sit at the table with the other ladies.