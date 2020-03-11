‘Not 50’: Masika Kalysha Pokes Fun at the Amount of Kids Ex Fetty Wap Has and Cracks Fans Up

It looks like former “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Masika Kalysha continues to remain the “Queen of Shade.”

It’s no secret her ex, rapper and singer Fetty Wap, has an abundance of children, including their daughter Khari Barbie. Although Kalysha and Wap seem to be on good terms regarding their co-parenting relationship, it still didn’t stop the reality TV personality from taking a jab at her ex.

On Monday, the mother of one took to Instagram to congratulate her sister on her engagement.

Masika Kalysha and her daughter Khari Barbie @masikakalysha/Instagram

“SHE SAID YESSSS!!!!,” she wrote. “Congratulations to my beautiful sister on your new house AND your engagement 😍!! My sister purchased her very 1st home and became a fiancé today! Wow does life get any better!!! Greg thank you for letting us be a part of you guys big day. I’m so happy to welcome you to the family.”

She also posted a sweet picture of her 4-year-old daughter grinning with a sign in her hand that read “Unchie.” Khari’s sign was part of her aunt’s marriage proposal and the beginning of the question, “Unchie, will you marry me?”

One fan got so distracted by how adorable Kalysha’s daughter was and wrote in the star’s comment section, “Why she [so] cute though!!! 😍😍😍❤️ @masikakalysha she needs a sibling 👀”

Masika Kalysha and her daughter Kharie Barbie. @masikakalysha/Instagram

Kalysha threw subtle shade at Wap and responded in a now-deleted comment, “she has 50.”

Her response instantly triggered reactions from fans.

“Lmao not 50 tho 😂 she remains undefeated”

“First thing Masika said that i find hilarious 😂 my exact response when people tell me that. 😩😭 Felt this in my soul 😭”

“😭 I’m cryinnnnn. She a damn fool. But it’s facts! That man got hella kids she cant even lie”

“sika funny af bruh why is she like this 🤦🏾‍♀️ that man secretly mad somewhere. All dem damn children”

Kalysha and Wap welcomed their daughter in March 2016.

The “Trap Queen” rapper wasn’t initially happy about her pregnancy and accused the “GUHHATL” alumna of tricking him into getting her pregnant.

Fetty Wap, Masika Kalysha and their Daughter Khari Barbie @masikakalisha/Instagram

“I don’t even remember what party I was at,” he told the Shade Room in January of that year. “She knew what she was doing. I wasn’t just no random dude in the club. She knew I was going to be there and that’s how that happened.” He claimed they had sex and were supposed to follow through with a blueprint for her not to get pregnant, but all apparently didn’t go as planned.

Despite their past differences, the pair currently co-parent their daughter. Wap has a total of seven children, including Kalysha’s daughter.