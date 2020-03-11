‘No Wonder Ocho Cinco Had A Foot Fetish’: Evelyn Lozada Shows Off Her Stilettos, Fans Obsess Over Her Feet

Evelyn Lozada graced the ‘Gram with a photo showing off her new high heels. The stilettos contained black straps and the heel itself was made out of black-and-green snakeskin pleather. Lozada seemingly thought she was sizzling up the internet in her new kicks. However, fans obsessed over the model’s feet instead.

Lozada showed off her toenails painted in white with a white ‘fit to match. The “Basketball Wives,” cast member flaunted her derriere in the photo to help show off her pumps. She paired her heels with a green designer bag and posed for the picture by sitting in a brown suede chair.

Evelyn Lozada modeling her green-and-black stilettos @evelynlozada/Instagram

Fans appeared to be so infatuated with her feet that they did not notice Lozada was promoting her partnership with the online shoe boutique Shoe Dazzle. Social media users flooded the model’s account with compliments regarding her perfectly polished feet.

One user commented, #TeamPrettyFeet.”

“Look at them pretty toes,” said another fan.

A third user commented, “The arch in your foot is bomb I said, and your toes are pretty.”

“💯Ladies make sure your feet look like😍@evelynlozada😍,” a fourth fan said.

“No wonder Ocho Cinco had a foot fetish💥,” commented a fifth fan.

“HANDS DOWN! Your shoe line on @shoedazzle is the best thus far! @evelynlozada 👌🏽, a sixth said.

Evelyn Lozada sporting her multi-colored stilettos from her Castle Hill Collection with Shoe Dazzle @evelynlozada/Instagram

Lozada’s ex-husband, former NFL wide receiver Chad Ochocinco, was always vocal about having a foot fetish in the earlier seasons of

“Basketball Wives.” Ochocinco revealed on Twitter that he would never ask a woman out on a date if she had chipped toenail polish.

Ochocinco told fans he would no longer pursue a woman if she had chipped toenail polish. @ochocinco/Twitter

Lozada named her footwear collection Castle Hill Collection after a neighborhood in Bronx, New York. The model was born and raised in New York, and wanted to create a brand that resonated with her hometown.