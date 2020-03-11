‘Keeping It Spicy’: Many Say Juelz Santana Is a ‘Lucky’ Guy After Kimbella Shows Off Her Curves in New Photo

A lot of people said recently that Juelz Santana is extremely fortunate because he’s married to Kimbella Vanderhee. It was something that was communicated after Vanderhee shared an Instagram photo of herself on Saturday, March 7.

The pic shows her in a sky-blue sweatsuit and sporting a pair of tan Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Kimbella Vanderhee (right) shared a photo of herself to Instagram, and many said her husband Juelz Santana (left) is a lucky guy. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

“Like the stars real ones will align!” 💪🏾💯 #FreeSantana,” wrote Vanderhee next to the photo, which has been liked almost 32,000 times.

“Juelz is one lucky fellow😍😍😍,” one person wrote in the comments section.

“gggiirrrrllll your curves are crazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” wrote another.

“Santanas lucky he got you and them sneakers 🔥🔥🔥,” another Instagram user stated.

“❤️ you been holding him down from day 1 and keeping it spicy, go head,” wrote another follower.

There were others who didn’t bring up Santana in their comments, they just told Vanderhee how much they admire her looks. There were also many who said they like her outfit, as well as her expensive looking sneakers.

“Body Face hair sneakers everything looks good baby🙌🏾,” wrote one of Vanderhee’s followers.

Others said she’s getting them excited to break out their own footwear as the weather gets warmer.

“😍😍 I can’t wait to crush my sneakers this spring💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽🔥🔥,” one person stated.

Santana was sentenced to 27 months in prison in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft.

In March of that year, he was caught with a handgun as well as eight oxycodone pills at New Jersey’s Newark International Airport.

Santana began serving his sentence at FCI Petersburg Medium in Hopewell, Virginia, in March 2019, and Vanderhee has shared prison photos of him in the past.

The couple got married on Jan. 10 of last year.