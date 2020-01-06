‘He Looks So Much Healthier’: Kimbella Shares Photo of Husband Juelz Santana and Claims He’s Getting Out of Prison Soon

Juelz Santana will be out of prison soon, according to his wife Kimbella Vanderhee, who shared an Instagram photo of him from behind bars on Saturday, Dec. 28.

The photo shows Santana posing with another inmate. It also looks like he slimmed down since being locked up.

Kimbella Vanderhee (right) said her husband Juelz Santana (left) will be out of prison in the summer of 2020. (Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage via Getty Images)

In December 2018, the Dipset rapper was sentenced to 27 months in prison, because in March of that year the TSA found eight oxycodone pills and a loaded handgun in his bag at Newark International Airport in New Jersey.

Santana then hopped in a cab and left the airport, only to be found shortly afterward because he left his identification behind. He began serving his prison sentence around the beginning of March 2019 at FCI Petersburg Medium in Hopewell, Virginia.

In her Instagram post, Vanderhee said she couldn’t wait for this year to be over so her husband could be home.

“F–k out of here 2019!! Summer 2020 my HUSBAND will be home [the Bureau of Prisons lists his release date as Feb. 10, 2021], bring on the new year so we can start our new beginning!!” she wrote next to the photo. “We did our longest leg in the feds now we’re on our shortest leg count down til he comes the kids and I are so looking forward to it!”

“This year was tough but we got through it through the grace of GOD!” added the “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star. “I am grateful my husband is doing well doing what he has to do. Juelz says WHAT UP and he’ll be home soon.”

Underneath Vanderhee’s message, people said they were happy that her family would soon be reunited. And some brought up Santana’s appearance.

“Yes that’s such a good feeling,” one person wrote. “God bless your family. I watched as you cried my heart broke but you guys are one you didn’t give up when things got tuff strong family.”

“So happy for your Beautiful family !!” wrote another Instagram user. “Continue to hold it down Queen.”

“He is looking so good and healthy! Get him home and back in the studio sis!!!! #dipset,” a third person stated.

And a fourth person agreed with that comment and wrote, “He looks so much healthier. At least some good came out a bad situation. I’m happy for him.”

Vanderhee and Santana tied the knot on Jan. 10 of this year after being together for more than a decade. They have three children together, two boys and a girl.