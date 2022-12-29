Through what some consider to be an internet thirst trap, on Wednesday, Dec 28, former “Love and Hip Hop: New York” star Kimbella Vanderhee began trending after announcing via Instagram her split from husband Juelz Santana.

The former video vixen uploaded two photos of herself in a bathing suit to Instagram and gave fans a little treat in her second slide showing off her cheeky buttocks.

“Next chapter … S I N G L E ™️” Vanderhee captioned her photo which received likes from over 100,000 fans.

@kimbellasworld/Instagram

But who is Kimbella Vanderhee? Where did she gain her notoriety from and what has she done in order to maintain a solid fanbase? Here, Atlanta Black Star breaks down her biography, how she came to be a public figure and more surprising facts.

How Old Is Kimbella Vanherdee?

Born Kambella Ann Vanderhee, the TV personality was born on Oct. 13, 1983, making her 39 years old.

Vanderhee was born in Miami, Florida, to her father, Ottelie, and mother Sherry, \.

Kimbella Vanderhee Biography

Although the mother of three gained notice in 2011 after starring as a main antagonist on season two’s “Love and Hip Hop: New York,” the reality TV star previously made a few appearances in music videos such as Pitbull’s 2009 song “Hotel Room Service.”

During her time on “LHH,” Vanderhee was involved in multiple physical altercations with other cast members, such as Chrissy Lampkin and Erica Mena, which helped in gaining a name for her.

While she wasn’t made a main cast member after season two until the show’s seventh season, Vanderhee still made guest appearances during seasons three through six of the show.

Kimbella Vanderhee’s Love Life/Family

Vanderhee and American rapper Juelz Santana first met in 2009, and began dating shortly after. The two welcomed their first child together, Juelz Santana James, in 2010, and two years later welcomed their second child together, Bella Monroe.

Throughout their relationship, they experienced on-and-off phases. It wasn’t until 2019 when they would finally get married and Vanderhee would later give birth to their third child together, Santana James.

In addition to 12-year-old Juelz, 10-year-old Bella and 2-year-old Santana, Vanderhee also has a 20-year-old son named Leandro from a previous relationship. The “There It Go” rapper also has an older son, LaRon Louis James Jr., from his previous relationship as well.

Kimbella Vanderhee’s Entrepreneurship

Being a model and successful reality star just wasn’t enough for Vanderhee, who used her gain of fame as a way to promote and market her brand of watches called “Bella.”

Kimbella Vanderhee Plastic Surgery

A number of followers have questioned if Vanderhee underwent any form of plastic surgery. In 2019, she revealed that she had received a Brazilian butt lift after giving birth to her youngest son.

The 39-year-old also admitted to getting liposuction where a doctor she trusted created abs for her. Fans can also see Vanderhee undergo breast implants in a video on YouTube by Liposuction NYC, where she goes from a D cup to a triple D.