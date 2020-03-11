‘I’m Over Here Tryna See Her Bathroom’: Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s TikTok Video Derails When Fans Get Distracted By What’s Behind Her

By now everyone and their mama is TikToking their free time away, including one-half of the dynamic “Sister Sister” duo Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

The happy-go-lucky actress took to social to share her take on the renegade challenge with a caption that read in part “Us #moms can do it too!” Rocking a black jogger suit and her strap-back ball cap to the back, she proceeded to unleash her inner fly girl.

Tia Mowry-Hardrict’s TikTok video derails when folks get caught up looking at her bathroom. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagam)

Even with her energetic moves and smile, it seems fans’ eyes were derailed by her chic bathroom.

“Y’all talking bout her dance moves while I’m over here 👀 tryna see her bathroom behind 😍 her”

“Bathroom the size of my room,” exclaimed one person.

Another chimed in with, “My job closed rn but her bathroom make me wanna break in to clock in 😓”

Mowry-Hardrict’s luxurious bathroom oozes hotel vibes with its deep gray painted walls and cabinets, brown wicker storage baskets, gold faucets, marble floors and large mirror. But even with all the bathroom fixings, there were people who weren’t clear on which room she was in.

“Why I thought that was her kitchen lmaoooo 😩😩😩”

“Can yall perform in the living room closet or something, got me feeling all kinds of poor 😂”

Things further derailed when fans were unable to get past the fact that she also resembled her younger brother Tahj Mowry.

“OKAY SMART GUY”

“Def thought this was Tahj 😂”

“She woulda been a sexy man!! 🤷🏾‍♂️😂,” hilariously commented a fan.

Others questioned whether her twin Tamera Mowry Housely was pulling a fast one on fans and pretending to be her sister.

“Looking just like Tamara in this video 😍😍😭😭😭👯‍♀️”

“U look a lot like Tamara in this video lol”

When the dancing diva and mother of two — son Cree and daughter Cairo — isn’t busting a move or tending to her family, she’s busy working on her hit Netflix show “Family Reunion.”