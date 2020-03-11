‘Black Don’t Crack’: Cynthia Bailey Shows Throwback Pic and Fans Say She Still Looks the Same

Models such as Naomi Campbell, Tyra Banks, and even “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality star Cynthia Bailey are aging backward.

With flawless beauty that is timeless, Bailey showed that not much of her good looks has faded over the years. She uploaded a throwback picture from her modeling days.

“Our destiny is not written for us but by us.’ looking a bit like my @noellerobinson?! #fbf #nyc #model #myjourneycontinues #modelcynt,” the 53-year-old Bailey captioned her photo.

Cynthia Bailey posts a throwback photo from her modeling days.

@CynthiaBailey10/Instagram

The Bravo reality diva left fans fawning in the comment section over her photo that seems to have her aging backward.

“ You haven’t changed a bit! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍😍.”

“Absolutely beautiful!!! ❤️❤️❤️ Look the same. #blackdontcrack.”

“That’s when you was looking like Shaniqua Watkins pretty..you still look the same.”

“You still look the same.”

Fans also pointed out how much she and her 20-year-old daughter Noelle Robinson resemble each other.

“Yes, Noelle totally looks like you here!!! 😍.”

“Wow, @noellerobinson😍.”

“She dftnly does look like U here.”

“Looking like Noelle’s twin.”

While Robinson gets her good looks from both Bailey and her biological father, Leon Robinson, it’s clear that she picked up on her modeling skills from her mother.

While vacationing in Montego Bay, Jamaica, on Jan.2, Robinson had fans swooning in her comment section as she rocked a black see-through sequin cover-up with a two-piece black swimsuit.

She completed her look with furry slippers, black shades, and her hair in a messy bun.

“Living,” Robinson wrote for the photo caption.

Noelle Robinson was posing for the camera while vacationing in Montego Bay, Jamaica, earlier this year.

@NoelleRobinson/ Instagram

Fans couldn’t help but notice how Robinson and Bailey are often twinning in their photos.

“Yesssssss honey yesssssss♥️♥️♥️♥️ period #letsslay #cynthiabailey have and your mom ever thought about taking pics together?.” “You guys r gorgeous beautiful, intelligent ladies twinning ♥️.”

“Looking like mommy here.”

“Mother twin🔥.”

“Your mom’s twin.”

“Looking just like your mother.”

“Image of your Mom😳😲 had to look twice!!!”

Bailey also chimed in on her daughter’s comment section by posting the “🔥,” emoji.