‘Looking Like Mommy’: Cynthia Bailey Fans Gush Over Her Daughter’s Resemblance to the ‘RHOA’ Star

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey must have Xeroxed herself when her daughter, Noelle Robinson, was created.

While it may be winter, the 20-year-old is heating Instagram timelines in a series of photos showcasing her sun-kissed skin and toned figure.

Noelle rocked a black see-through sequined cover-up with a two-piece black swimsuit. She paired her fit with furry slippers, black shades and tied her hair into a messy bun. “Living,” Noelle wrote for the caption.

Living her best life indeed in Montego Bay, Jamaica, Noelle had fans swooning in her comments as they compared her to her model mom.

“Yesssssss honey yesssssss♥️♥️♥️♥️💯💎😘 period #letsslay #cynthiabailey have and your mom ever thought about taking pics together?.” “You guys r gorgeous beautiful, intelligent ladies twinning 👸🏾👸🏾😍♥️.”

“Looking like mommy here.”

Bailey herself even chimed in the discussion and wrote, “🔥,” in her daughter’s comments.

This isn’t the first time Bailey and Noelle were caught twinning. Bailey celebrated her daughter’s 20th birthday Friday, Nov.10, in Nobu Malibu.

Noelle, who was born on Nov.9, 1999, shared a photo with her mother among a collection of pictures with her father Leon Robinson and soon-to-be stepfather, Mike Hill, via Instagram on Nov.10, 2019.

“Last night was an absolute dream. ✨,” Noelle wrote for her birthday celebration caption.

Fans couldn’t help but notice how much Noelle resembled Bailey, who is 32 years her daughter’s senior.

“The older you get, the more you look like your Mom. But still got pops floating around too. ❤️.”

“Looking like your mom’s twin 😍😍😍😍.”

“Your mother’s twin 😍.”

It’s clear that Noelle and Bailey share a tight bond as the two had a touching moment on season 12, episode two of “RHOA.”

During a car ride, Noelle revealed to her mom that she was sexually fluid after discussing her dating life in college.

“There’s a lot of attractive guys, and there’s a lot of attractive girls,” Noelle admitted to Bailey.

Bailey said in the confession that she supports her daughter, but is trying to get used to her daughter being “fluid.”

“I just want you to be happy. If you meet an amazing young lady, that’s a blessing,” Bailey said to her daughter. “If you meet an amazing young man, that’s a blessing,” she added.