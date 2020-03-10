‘So You Just Gone Snap Like That’: Rasheeda Frost Flaunts New Bombshell Look and Sends Fans Overboard

Rasheeda Frost is making fans do a double take with her new hairstyle.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality star debuted her long ombre black and bright red tresses on Friday evening to her eight million Instagram followers. She uploaded a video that showed her rubbing her fingers through her hair and swinging it from left to right.

Rasheeda Frost @rasheeda/Instagram

In the clip, Frost teased her tresses and quietly whispered “What happened?” before bursting into laughter. Clearly feeling herself, she captioned her post “Happy Friday from me & my red ass hair 🔥🤣 custom colored unit from my stylist but this amazing hair is from @diamonddynastyvirginhair 😘”

Fans showered her with a slew of compliments and pressed the heart button on her video 17,000-plus times.

“Yeees 🔥 slayed you look amazing and beautiful 😍 lovely color on you Rasheeda”

“Super hot. That color looks good on you 🙌❤️💯 I’m amazed at how all that natural hair of urs fits up under that. I love this look 🔥”

“Yes, rock that red 👑 Your units all fit you so well you cant go wrong in any cut or color 🔥❣️”

“Ohhhh so you just gone snap like that … Girl they say reds turns head .. ❤️🔥 looking Good honey.”

“Your hair always look good yeeesss work it so beautiful 💯. I’m feeling this red u look amazing in all hair colors ❤️🔥”

ATLANTA, GA – MAY 28: Rasheeda attends the Love and hip Hop Take over at Prive on May 28, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Frost often switches up her hairstyles with lace front and other wigs to protect her natural hair.

The “LHHATL” actress transitioned from relaxed hair to natural around 2006. In an April 2018 post, she released her tips on how to maintain her hair. She wrote, “These curls come back to life when I use @mielleorganics Mongongo Oil Hydrating Deep Conditioner! The mongongo oil protects my curl pattern.”

Frost currently is part of the “LHHATL” cast with her husband Kirk Frost. The couple will appear on the VH1 series slated to air on March 16.