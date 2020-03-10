‘Double Trouble’: Erica Dixon Leaves Fans Tickled with Video of Twin Daughter Singing While Her Sibling Cries

Erica Dixon witnessed her 10-month-old twin daughters seemingly at odds over the weekend.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star posted an adorable video of her identical twin girls to Instagram on Saturday morning. The clip showed one of the infants seemingly singing along to Tamela Mann’s gospel song “Take Me to the King” and the other hysterically crying as they sat next to each other in their playpen.

Erica Dixon’s daughters Embrii (L) and Eryss @msericadixon/Instagram

Turns out that baby Embrii was crying because she apparently didn’t want her sister Eryss to sing. Dixon caught the situation on camera and can be heard in the video saying, “You don’t want your sister to sing” before consoling her daughter.

The mother of three poked fun at her twin girls in her caption and wrote, “Eryss singing Take me to the king goes so left. 🤦🏽‍♀️😂”

Her fans cracked up at Dixon’s post and flooded her with comments.

“Omg I love this 😂. Bri wasn’t haven’t it one bit lol she was over her sister’s singing lol! So precious ❤️ #doubletrouble”

“Too funny🤣🤣 and so beautiful at the same time!! 💝 that twin life is serious lol you can tell Eryss is the older one”

“Too precious! Cute and funny at the same time. Babygirl want mommy to rescue from sister singing.”

“Eryss is a mood all day, unbothered. She’s like sis you can’t take my joy away😂😂. Just too cute😍”

(From left to right): Eryss, Emani Richardson and Erica Dixon holding Embrii. @msericadixon/Instagram

Just last month she was teaching her daughters to say “mama,” when the eldest twin told her mom “aht.”

Dixon gave birth to her baby girls last May and described her delivery as a “difficult” day due to having to leave her twins in the hospital for unspecified medical complications. She, however, is grateful for her twin girls and wrote on Jan. 25, “So blessed to have these beauties #EryssandEmbrii”

Dixon also is the mother of 14-year-Emani Richardson, whom she shares with rapper Lil Scrappy. Dixon recently posted a photo of her with her three daughters with the hashtag “girlmom,” adding in the caption “Mamma’s babies 🥰”