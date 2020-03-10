‘Bro Lost Everything’: Lil Fizz Goes on IG Deleting Spree and Fans Sound Off After Ex-Girlfriend Drama

It seems like Lil Fizz is getting flak for erasing the majority of his Instagram posts.

Late last year, the “B2K” rapper sparked plenty of backlash over his decision to date his bandmate, Omarion Grandberry‘s ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones. He and Jones reportedly called it quits earlier this year and now it seems Fizz has gone on an Instagram deleting spree.

It’s unclear when exactly Fizz erased the majority of his IG posts from his page, but he did leave one post up from Feb. 29 that reads “Standing alone is better than standing with people who don’t value you!”

Lil Fizz. @airfizzo/Instagram

Fans noticed he deleted photos of him and his 10-year-old son Kamron, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Moniece Slaughter. They also pointed out that couple pics posted in November by both him and Jones also have been deleted.

Lil Fizz @airfizzo/Instagram

The “Bump Bump Bump” rapper’s recent deleting spree has caused a mass of different reactions from social media users.

“Damn ‼️‼️‼️ next time money over p—y 😂😂 you ain’t gotta date your ex homie girl and now you without money !! S–t she still have a connection with him you out a job and support system”

“Damn u deleted all yo photos??? Why? Apryl must of hurt you smh. Now you broke and alone ain’t that a b—h”

“What they say?? “You’ll lose money chasing women! But you’ll never lose women chasing money” no tour bag and April shooting videos with Instagram comedians gaining momentum and here you are…damn fizz”

“Damn my boy done deleted his ALLLLL PICTURES. Just throw the whole page away, she got u stressed bruh 😩”

“Bro lost everything including his IG posts🤦🏾‍♂️😂. You did all that for what man smh. No woman and no money”

Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz @airfizzo/Instagram

In January, Jones seemingly confirmed breakup rumors surrounding her and Fizz. She addressed it on Claudia Jordan’s “Out Loud with Claudia Jordan” talk show.

“Umm, you know, Dreux is a great man and his focus is on Kam,” she said. “My focus is on my children. We are where we are. I kinda want to leave it there.”

Fizz never spoke on his ex-girlfriend’s remarks. Slaughter, however, claimed their split was a publicity stunt and said Fizz and Jones were still very much together.