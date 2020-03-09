‘You About to Pop!’: ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Charmaine Walker Shows Baby Bump and Suggests She’s Days Away From Birth

“Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star Charmaine Walker and her husband Neek Bey will apparently be meeting their unborn daughter soon.

The expectant mother took to Instagram this past Thursday fans she was nearing her due date and is nervous about giving birth.

Charmaine Walker. @charmainej_tv/Instagram

“Getting closer and closer to birth! I wonder how Nola feels 😌 Mommy is nervous! So freaking scared! Like terrified,” Walker wrote. “A human is going to exit out of my vagina and to me that is tragic lol but I keep reminding myself that this is what God put me on this planet for. To be Nola’s mom! Now, I’m so excited. Am I bipolar?”

A handful of fans offered Walker advice on the birthing process, while others were shocked by her pregnant belly.

“OMG girl you about to pop! I was labor for 17 hours and no the PAIN is NOT the birth of your beautiful baby it’s the CONTRACTIONS – But thank god for “EPIDURAL”😩❤️ #godBLESSyou #HEALTHYbaby #SPEEDYrecovery”

“Awww baby Nola is otw!!! I’m so excited for you and Neek! Have a safe delivery and don’t worry you’ll be fine!!!”

“I just knew the baby was already here 😂❤️ Well my contractions were all day and very strong . The labor itself 6 hours . 3 pushes . Thankful for epidural 🥴😹 i wish you a safe delivery”

“Look at your tummy! I had an epidural and didn’t feel anything at all, labor was long but not painful , prayers for a healthy baby Nola ❤️🙏🏾”

Walker first announced she was pregnant in December. She shared a video of her and Bey at their ultrasound and wrote, “Expecting Baby Bey March 2020 💕🦋.”

Charmaine Walker and her mother Glenda Walker. @charmainej_tv/Instagram

The couple will be naming their unborn daughter Nola Glenda Bey after Walker’s late mother, Glenda Walker, who passed away in October.

“Nola Glenda Bey!!” the “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” star pinned on Instagram on Dec. 21 after announcing the gender of the baby. “This sweet little girl is making my life so much better and I haven’t even met you yet! I’m so thankful for her already! Can’t believe it’s a girl 💕”