‘Nah’: The Internet Claims Halle Berry and Sarah Palin Are Related, Actress Says ‘She Ain’t Invited to The Cookout’

It looks as though somebody has some explaining to do after a tweet from the “Daily Blast Live” linked actress Halle Berry and former vice president of the Untied States hopeful Sarah Palin to the same family tree.

Distant cousins…who said that? That’s the question a plethora of folks had on Twitter as a reaction to the unverified revelation. However, it was the “B.A.P.S.” actress’ response that left folks cackling and exalting her name among the population of petty peddlers.

She may be on the tree but she ‘AINT invited to the cookout.😂 https://t.co/aSqgYBZJNK — Halle Berry (@halleberry) March 7, 2020

“She may be on the tree but she ‘AINT invitedd to the cookout 😂,” jokingly wrote Berry to the news.

Without skipping a beat, folks created a thread of comments longer than the new testament.

“GOOD! Tired of black folks inviting white folk to the damn cookout😂😂😂😂,” wrote one person.

“The actual connection is unclear, but the disconnection is very clear,” chimed in another.

“Ms Berry said Nah”

“😂😂😂 we all have THAT relative we don’t mention lol!!”

Actress Halle Berry may share family tree roots with former vice president hopeful Sarah Palin, but that’s as far as their connection goes. (Photo: @halleberry/Instagram & Getty Images)

Since losing her bid for the White House in 2008 with the late Senator John McCain, Palin has seldom become media fonder, outside of her short-lived reality show “Sarah Palin’s Alaska.”

Berry, on the other hand, has tongues wagging regularly with her throwback photos and flicks of her 53-year-old physique that can easily give any 20-something a run for their money.

The Oscar winner, and mother to 11-year-old daughter Nahla and six-year-old son Maceo, is said to be gearing up for the release of boxing film “Bruised.” However, until the film hits theaters, it’s safe to say most will keep an eye on her social media accounts to fawn over her beauty and to enjoy the occasional laugh.

“HALLE BERRY SAID WTF SHE SAID! 😂😂”