‘Like She Just Stepped Off the Runway’: Kenya Moore’s Throwback Pic Leaves Fans Speechless

Kenya Moore flaunted her seemingly perfect body in a throwback Thursday photo on Instagram, and fans could not get enough of the reality star’s beauty.

The former beauty queen was dripped in a cheetahlicious swimsuit and a pair of black stilettos. Her throwback picture depicted the star’s long legs, and fans nearly fainted over her look. The photo shows the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member pushing her now-deceased dog, Velvet, in a stroller.

Kenya Moore shows off her body in throwback Thursday photo. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

The model captioned her photo, “#TBT the photo shoot with @CynthiaBailey10 From a puppy baby to a real baby! I still miss her. —-I miss that body too! 🤣—- #RHOA.”

Fans posted their reactions to the steamy photo on social media.

One user said, “BARBIE…but better. 🖤”

“🔥🔥🔥YES to all of this! Snatched 🔥🔥🔥,” commented a second user.

“Like she JUST stepped off the runway!❤️,” said a third fan.

The reality star lost her puppy, Velvet, in season 6 of the hit reality show. The star had her Yorkshire terrier for seven years before Moore’s dog was killed by her neighbor’s dog. Moore claimed she found Velvet’s body dangling from her neighbor’s dog’s mouth.

Kenya Moore reflects on life with her dog Velvet. @thekenyamoore/Instagram

The former beauty queen told viewers, “It happened so fast. I let her outside and then I heard her screaming. I ran outside. She was on the other side of the gate. The dog had her in its mouth, dangling her.” The reality star told fans that she tried to take her dog to the veterinarian after the incident, but she was too late.

Fans resent Moore their condolences after seeing Velvet in her throwback Thursday photo.

“We miss velvet 😞😞😞😞😞,” a user commented.

“RIP Velvet ❤️❤️❤️,” said another fan.

A sixth fan said, “Awwww Velvet 😭😭😭.”

Kenya Moore holding her daughter Brooklyn Daly. @thebrooklyndaly/Instagram

In spite of losing her first puppy love six years ago, the reality star appears to be giving all of her time, love, and attention to her daughter Brooklyn Daly.