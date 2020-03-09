‘Fine As a Mutherf—ker!’: Phaedra Parks Shares Throwback Video and Fans Claim She Aged Like Wine

Phaedra Parks is evidently a timeless beauty.

The former castmate of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” posted a throwback video from the late ’90s that showed her and DJ Nabs at a B Street Live event called The Lab. Parks, who appeared to be in her twenties at the time, was seen wearing a dark denim romper and black head scarf.

When asked what she thought about the band Platinum Soul, the University of Georgia alumna replied, “Awesome, very hot.”

Clearly tooting her horn over her younger days, Parks captioned the post, “When you ain’t new to it but true to it! #tbt @d.j.nabs #BStreetLive #vintage #throwback 💃🏽🕺🏾”

The clip generated over 47,000 views and a swarm of comments.

“Your outfit was EVERYTHING 😍😍🔥MS donkey booty b4 the two heartbeats💙 so cute. But nothing like the women you’ve grown into 😘”

“Yess miss thang! Sis was lit 😂 🔥!!!! Loving everything about this! Go on Phaedra that was a Dope throwback 💃💞”

“Chiiiiile. I had to go back and look at that nose 🤣 and still the same face 😍 my girl ages like wine 🙌🏾”

“Damn you still fine as a mutherf–ker 😘! Back when beauty was natural #YouAreSoFineStill a young PhaeBae💙”

Parks is currently living her best life and fans have noticed how happy she’s been.

In a recent photo with her two sons Dylan and Ayden Nida, the mother of two apparently looked at peace while posing with her sons, who were overlooking the city of Atlanta.

Ayden Nida (L), Phaedra Parks and Dylan Nida (R) @phaedraparks/Instagram

Fans instantly pointed out how at peace the “RHOA” actress looked.

“That glow hits different when you need no validation Phaedra … love your soul bia,” someone commented on the March 2 post.

Another fan wrote, “@phaedraparks the way you glow through it all is inspiring….❤️ Such a LOVELY picture! your boys are too cute 😊.”

Parks was a staple on “RHOA” for six seasons. She was terminated from the Bravo series in 2017 when she made serious sexual misconduct allegations against her former friend and co-star Kandi Burruss.