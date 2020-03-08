‘Reginae Get it From Her Mama’: Toya Johnson Sizzles in Bikini Pic and Fans Compare Her to Her Daughter Reginae Carter

Toya Johnson is seemingly giving her daughter, Reginae Carter, a run for her money. The former “Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” cast member sported a sexy one-piece bikini on the ‘Gram, and fans could not stop comparing her to her 21-year-old daughter.

The mother of two showed off her cleavage and clappas in the social media post causing fans to believe the reality star is aging like fine wine. Johnson partnered up with the swimwear brand Icon Swim in the hopes of showing off the company’s summer line. However, fans were more impressed with her fit body.

Toya Johnson flaunting her body in her swimsuit @toyajohnson/Instagram

“Glowing and looking younger👏❤️🔥,” commented a user.

A second user said, “Reginae get it from her mama🥰🔥🙌🏿.”

“One of the baddest ❤️❤️❤️,” said a third fan.

“Ouch😁🔥🙌🙌🙌🏿no words❤️,” commented a fourth user.

A fifth fan said, “One beautiful lady 😍😍💜🙌🏾🤞🏾💋.”

“Momma of 2 where 🥰💕,” asked a sixth user

Johnson went to Cancun, Mexico, for a girls’ trip in February and she appeared to be living her best life while on vacation. She flooded her social media account with pictures of her eating dinner at elaborate restaurants, soaking up the sun, and participating in dirt bike riding excursions.

Toya Johnson driving a four-wheeler in Cancun, Mexico @toyajohnson/Instagram

Mexico appears to be one of Johnson’s favorite vacation spots. Just last year, the star took a trip to the tropical place with her husband, Robert “Red” Rushing. The couple secretly tied the knot in 2018 as well as welcomed their baby girl Reign Ryan Rushing into the world that same year.

Toya Johnson on the beach in Mexico during her baecation @toyajohnson

The couple kept their marriage under wraps until Tiny Harris confronted Johnson about her relationship with Rushing during an episode of “T.I. and Tiny’s: Friends and Family Hustle.” The model admitted to having a private ceremony with the NBA agent. However, in the past, the reality star told fans she was afraid to get married again after having two failed marriages between rapper Lil Wayne and music producer Micky “Memphitz” Wright.