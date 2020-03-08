‘Natural Beauty at Its Best’: Fans Gush Over Masika Kalysha’s Naturally Curly Tresses

Masika Kalysha teases her fans with her naturally curly hair. The former “Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood” reality star suffered from heat damage and decided to chop off her long black hair a year ago. The model posted a video on social media to give viewers an inside look at how much her hair has grown since she did the big chop.

The star promoted her healthy hair by singing and dancing in the bathroom and swinging her curly tresses back and forth with a blow dryer in her hand. Kalysha told fans her hair takes a long time to dry because her hair is finally healthy. The reality star sported a grey crop top and a pair of black Calvin Klein shorts while showing off her curly locks.

Masika Kalysha posted up in the bathroom showing fans her naturally curly hair. @masikakalysha/Instagram

The star told fans “#whoa This is legit why I’m always late 😂 I cant believe how healthy my hair is in just 1 year offer my big chop! Swipe left to see how damaged my hair and curls were before my big chop 🥴 I used @kharibarbiebeauty hair growth oils to grow my hair back stronger and longer in just 1 year! 4oz stimulating growth formula & 2oz every day baby formula RESTOCKED! Log on to KhariBarbieBeauty.com or go to @kharibarbiebeauty to start your healthy hair journey now.”

Masika Kalysha shows fans how damaged her natural hair was before her big chop. @masikakalysha/Instagram

Fans were obsessed with the star’s luscious locks and praised the star for her hair growth on social media.

“Your hair is Beautiful 🔥🔥,” said a fan.

“A second user said, “Natural beauty at its best 😍😍😍.”

“You should wear your natural hair more often Sika… It’s beautiful mama😍.” posted a third fan.

The model launched her beauty line, Khari Barbie Beauty, in the hopes of making celebrity looks affordable and attainable for everyone. Her business offers animal-free cosmetics as well as stimulating growth oils for hair. The reality star named her line after her daughter, Khari Barbie Maxwell, whom she shares with rapper Fetty Wap.