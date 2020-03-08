LeBron James Addresses Stephen Curry’s Return to NBA Play After Four-Month Absence

Stephen Curry made his return to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night, after being out for four months with a broken left hand.

The Warriors faced the Toronto Raptors at Chase Center in San Francisco for Steph’s return, and some around the NBA, including LeBron James, sent a message.

LeBron James (right) sent a message about Stephen Curry (left) returning to NBA play after four months of being out. (Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport via Getty Images)

“Happy to see @StephenCurry30 back out there again! Nothing like being in your sanctuary! The game missed you,” James tweeted on Thursday.

@KingJames

Dwyane Wade also tweeted a message about Steph’s big comeback.

“@StephenCurry30 The Basketball World Missed You!,” Wade tweeted on Thursday.

In the Warriors’ 121-113 loss to the Raptors, Steph scored 23 points, had seven assists and grabbed seven rebounds in 26 minutes of play. He went 3 of 12 from behind the arc as well.

He also kept things rather low key on social media for his return but acknowledged it by writing “About time,” both on his Instagram and Twitter pages.

Plus, Ayesha Curry shared a video of her husband’s introduction on Instagram Stories, and it looks like she recorded it from the stands.

Ayesha can be heard cheering when Steph’s name was called too. The crowd also went wild and cheered long and loud.

Under Steph’s Instagram post about his comeback, many of his 29.5 million followers said they were thrilled about it.

“😂😂 The greatest shooter of all time is back😤,” one fan wrote.

“The new 🐐 back 😤🔥,” wrote another.

“I was missing you bro,” a third person stated.

Unlike the past few seasons, the Golden State Warriors have been severely struggling due to team injuries. By Friday afternoon they were in last place in the NBA’s Western Conference with a record of 14-49.

Meanwhile, James’ Los Angeles Lakers stood in first place in the West at 47-13.