‘I’m Calling the Cops’: Evelyn Lozada Has Fans Gagging Over Her Beauty

Evelyn Lozada fans swoon over her fashion choices.

Lozada always has had a flair for fashion, especially styles that showcase her New York roots and ‘around-the-way-girl’ vibes.

Evelyn Lozada woos fans with her ‘around-the-way-girl’ style. (Photo: @evelynlozada/Instagram)

Whether rocking stilettos with denim and a tank top, or stepping out in a curve-hugging jumpsuit, the “Basketball Wives” star is sure to impress.

Lozada shared a photo where she’s styling and profiling in black denim with intricate rips over the knees, a black top and gray cropped jacket. It racked up more than 28,000 likes and plenty of comments.

“Always on point 🔥🔥,” wrote one person.

“She ages backwards, I’m calling the cops, wow,” wrote another.

Based on her appearance, the 44-year-old Lozada seems to have the secret to everlasting youth, considering she has not aged a day since stepping onto the reality TV scene in 2010.

When photographed with her 26-year-old daughter Shaniece Hairston the duo is easily mistaken for sisters. Lozada also has an almost six-year-old son, Carl Leo Crawford, with fiancé and former MLB star Carl Crawford.

Lozada is especially proud of the relationship her children share with each other despite their 20-year-age gap. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the beauty shared a photo of her daughter and son in all smiles at his school dance.

“My son @therealcarlleocrawford took his sister @shanieceh to his Valentines Day dance!😩🥰❤️ #ILoveThemSoMuchItHurts,” read her comment on the heartwarming photo.

From attending baseball practice and games, soccer tournaments or trips the zoo, there is no denying that invaluable time spent with her family are moments to live for for Lozada.

