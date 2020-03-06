‘Where Da Smoke?’: Porsha Williams’ ‘Mom’s Night Out’ Video Derails After Fans Notice Her Empty Hookah

To her fans, Porsha Williams of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” must be one “big ball of fun.”

Williams went for girls’ night out with her half-sister Lauren Williams. Lauren Williams recorded her sister enjoying a kid-free outing and yelled on camera, “Mom’s night out! Woohoo, the kids at home with grandma.”

Porsha Williams @porsha4real/Instagram

After supposedly taking a puff of her hookah and dancing with a drink in her hand, Porsha Williams chimed in with her sister and also shouted, “Woohoo.” She then added in her Instagram caption, “Mom’s day out !! Yo we gotta get it in when we can 😂 #PartyOf2 @lodwill #PjsMom #BalesMom”

A lot of fans related to the 38-year-old mother’s post.

“Yesssss!!!! Us moms need this!!! GO PORSHA! Don’t forget to dance a little for me too your so darn funny 😂😂”

“This is me😂 making the best of anytime we can! Haha! Love this!! #momlife”

Others noticed how no smoke came out of Porsha Williams’ hookah and blasted her for the malfunction.

“Nothing came out of that hooka..”

“Nothing’s coming out of your Hoohkah sis 🤣🤣”

“Where da smoke at? I ain’t see nothing come out the hookah or am I trippin 😂”

One fan tagged the “RHOA” star and wrote, “Girl you ain’t blow out nothing.”

She responded, “I’m rusty.”

@porsha4real/Instagram

Despite the first-time mother having some time away from her daughter Pilar Jhena, who turns one in a few days, her baby girl is still the apple of her eye.

In an adorable photo of her and baby PJ posted to her Instagram on Wednesday, she captioned the post, “My purpose ❣️ Pilar Jhena’ Mckinley.”

Porsha Williams and her fiancé Dennis McKinley welcomed their daughter in March 2019. PJ is the couple’s first child together. During an interview with Fox 5 one month after the baby’s birth, she described motherhood as being “amazing.”

(Photo: @porsha4real/Instagram)

“It’s amazing. It’s hard. We’re four weeks out but baby PJ is everything,” she said at the time. “She’s literally like my heart outside my body. I’ve just gotten used to having her.”

She also described McKinley as the best father ever.

“He’s the best father,” she added. “It’s not easy. This little person runs our house. So we’re literally taking turns.”