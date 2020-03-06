‘Babygirl Fine ASF!’: Rasheeda Frost Drives Fans Wild with ’21’ Year-Old Looks

Rasheeda Frost is apparently looking younger than ever these days.

The “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta” star flaunted her petite figure and beauty in a fashion post shared to her Instagram page on Tuesday. The photo showed her posing it up for the ‘Gram in form-fitting jumpers from her Pressed boutique.

Rasheeda Frost @rasheeda/Instagram

Frost rocked an orange and khaki sleeveless jumpsuit in her post, paired with translucent open-toe heels. She wore her hair in waist-length curls and opted for a simple makeup look. Styling and profiling, the 36-year-old star wrote in her caption, “Oh yeah new jumpers are in!! 😘”

Fans gawked at the “LHHATL” star’s good looks and youthful appearance.

“You age backwards!!” a person exclaimed. “That orange is so fye on you 😩 looking good babe 😍”

“Babygirl fine ASF! And u know that Smokey.BossFENN❤️,” another added. ” 🙌🏼 love the orange 🔥🔥 and def perfect timing for MS awareness month! 🧡”

“Girl you look 21 on em 😍,” a third fan added. “U just will not age for nothin”

“You look so young and happy,” someone else commented. “Ok 25! So beautiful inside n out”

Frost’s skincare routine is apparently one of many factors that attributes to her girlish looks. She’s also one of very few celebrities who post natural selfies on a regular and seemingly prefers to wear minimal makeup.

@Rasheeda/Instagram

The mother of two gave the deets about her skin regime during an interview with Footwear magazine in 2017. She claimed natural products such as African soap and cocoa butter helped her maintain a radiant appearance.

“I wash my face with black soap every day,” Frost said. “I put cocoa butter on my face every single day. On a day when I don’t have to get glammed up — it’s just a little bit of [Mac] NC 45 [foundation], some lashes and maybe fill in my eyebrows depending on how I’m feeling and some gloss.”

One thing is certain, fans are obsessed with the reality star’s natural beauty.

“You are so beautiful that saying black dont crack was made about you,” one fan told Frost on Feb. 29 via Instagram. “You are ageless girl I dare anyone to guess your age you are also very classy and graceful.”

Another wrote, ” 💋beautiful with out make up or dressed up natural. Get it!”